COLUMN: Irrational not to help prevent pandemic spread

My family and I are now directly experiencing the effects of the COVID pandemic. It was almost inevitable that it would find its way to us, despite all the precautions we have taken. There was a brief window where it seemed as if there might be sufficient communal efforts at mitigation to prevent it, but too many people thought themselves too tough for masks, too cool to socially distance, or felt it was libertarian chic to not get vaccinated.
Our experience coincides with another display of baffling behavior in the form of some people taking large enough doses of a deworming medication, mostly used in animals, that poison control hotlines have had to deal with a substantial increase in the number of calls about it. First, it was hydroxychloroquine; now it is ivermectin that supposedly will be the silver bullet medication that ends the pandemic. The search for a miracle cure is understandable. Maybe one day it will be discovered that some cheap, plentiful, and readily available substance obliterates the novel coronavirus that causes COVID. But it was not hydroxychloroquine, and it is extremely unlikely it will be ivermectin.
If everyone is looking for things that help prevent the spread of contagious disease, and that have been around for hundreds of years, they are available. Parents, grandparents, teachers, doctors, and nurses have advised for generations for people to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze. No one claimed it was an attempt at tyranny or an infringement on their rights – at least, no one over the age of 5. But a mask that has the same protective effect, just with more much-needed consistency, is suddenly seen as ineffective, a Chinese Communist plot, or both.
My wife has been openly mocked for wearing a mask. Once was passive-aggressive in a local restaurant by a member of the staff. The other was while we were out of town, and she was inside a convenience store. There are news stories about parents pulling masks off teachers’ faces, punching principals in their offices, and even assaulting high school students because they are wearing face coverings. I have not shied away from calling it irrational behavior when people shun taking the small easy steps that would help prevent the spread of a deadly virus, but it is downright sociopathic to physically assault people who are just trying to do the right thing.
The Tulsa City Council should be ashamed of itself. It tabled a measure concerning a mask mandate until December. It may appear clever to them, but no one is fooled by the timing. Based on what has been observed in prior waves of the pandemic, cases will drop by then. Hospital beds will be more readily available. The political pressure created by a period of increased suffering and death will have abated. Even though the audio was terrible on the feed of their meeting, everyone still knows they punted. People will die in the meantime because of that decision.
School districts and universities, on the other hand, seem to be taking the opposite approach. In Florida, some school boards have defied Gov. DeSantis’ executive order banning mask mandates. In Oklahoma, a few school districts have taken a few incremental steps in doing the same in defiance of the abhorrent SB 658. They have initiated lawsuits and found creative ways to provide as much protection as possible for their students, faculty, and staff.
I am grateful for those efforts, even if they did not completely insulate my family. I am grateful for them because I know they have insulated countless others.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
