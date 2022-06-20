COLUMN: Is a cancer growing in past presidency?

The revelations made by the "January 6th Committee" keep stacking up. Much of the testimony of various Trump administration and campaign advisers has revolved around the old Watergate-era questions of, "What did the president know and when did he know it?" At this point, it appears that Donald Trump knew quite a bit, knew it early, and it did not stop him from choosing to take the seedy, illegal, and unconstitutional path.
People who are still trying to minimize what happened are not having things go as well as they were this time last week. Obviously, refreshing people's memory of what happened is likely to engender certain feelings. But the new information that has been provided in the form of testimony, video, memos, emails, and photographs is opening the eyes of some people who had been trying very hard to keep them closed.
Twenty million people watched the hearing that took place one evening last week. Millions of others saw it afterward, or at the very least, saw something resembling accurate reporting on it.
Of course, there has been impolite language in some of the depositions and in some of the video footage that, when being reported on, gets softened through the use of abbreviations and acronyms. If there ever was an event that needs to not be sugar-coated by reporters and pundits, this one has to be a strong contender. But in pursuit of something akin to a PG rating, the full import and impact of what happened at the Capitol Building is diluted. This only serves to increase the odds that denialists, conspiracy theorists, and charlatans will be able to convince even some of the people who have watched the hearings that having the nation's capitol overrun by people, some of whom seemed intent on killing certain government officials, is no big deal.
Already there are people claiming the committee is not bipartisan, even though there are two Republicans on it. Well, they say, they aren't "real" Republicans. As evidence, they cite the fact that they are serving on the committee, failing to see the obvious circle in their logic.
If anyone who might have served on the committee is not a "real" Republican, then no "real" Republican could, by definition, serve on the committee. That is an awfully convenient piece of faulty logic if you are looking to discredit a messenger rather than hear, and evaluate, what they have to say.
Quite often the people who make those complaints about the supposed abuse of power by Democrats are completely unaware that nominations were solicited from the Republicans for potential committee members, but Minority Leader McCarthy put forward the names of two individuals who were likely to be included in the investigation the committee was being formed to conduct. That would be like the getaway driver in a bank robbery being assigned to investigate it. So, of course, those nominations were rejected due to their obvious conflict of interest. In a fit of pique, and political theater, McCarthy withdrew the other three Republican nominations. They knew it would make a nice rhetorical weapon later to use to make false claims of bias to undermine the findings of the committee.
But remember, the damaging testimony has, so far, come from Trump administration and campaign officials, conservative federal judges, Republican attorneys, and Trump's own family.
Other evidence has been provided by members of right-wing groups. At some point, that will probably change.
For now, though, the calls seem to be coming from inside the house. In many instances, they are coming from inside the Trump White House itself.
Jason Nichols, a Cherokee citizen, is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
