The late Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Arizona, in the summer of 1974, approached President Richard M. Nixon with some fellow senators, and informed Nixon that he might just get 10 votes in favor of acquittal in the event of a U.S. Senate impeachment trial. Political support for Nixon had waned among many Republicans to the point that Nixon knew he would not survive an impeachment trial that would have resulted in his removal from office.
A few weeks ago, 35 GOP lawmakers in the Senate said they would vote in favor of the removal from office as long as the votes were tallied in secret. Some people might be wondering, as I am, just when there enough GOP senators will come forward and speak truth to a corrupt administration's abuse of power. Could Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, be the one, like Goldwater, who will ultimately have to bear the news to the president about his chances of surviving an impeachment trial? Will Romney be the one who provides the leadership in the GOP-dominated Senate that will galvanize the other GOP lawmakers to move in favor of an eventual removal?
In an era when many GOP senators seem to be defining their political careers by their relationship with Trump, Romney - who has materialized in recent weeks as a very vocal opponent of Trump's scheme to solicit "dirt" on the Bidens - has spoken of how Trump's performance as president is inextricably tangled up in his character. Romney has denounced Trump's withdrawal of U.S. forces from Kurdish fighters in Syria, and Romney is probably wondering about his GOP colleagues, who are looking the other direction in order to survive politically.
Meanwhile, high-ranking officials have come forward, and in closed-door sessions, these people helped to put a face on what was even seen by some in the Trump administration as a serious problem. After five weeks of the impeachment inquiry process, and including testimony by European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, we have learned Trump had some "suspicions" about Ukraine. Trump has subscribed to the conspiratorial narrative that involved Ukraine, and a plot to bring down his presidency. I believe Trump is doing that on his own just fine, however. This theory involves fake computer records, with Russia as the main operator behind the hacking scheme. Trump believes this tied to a security firm, Crowdstrike, which he said has ties to Ukraine.
Last Tuesday, we became aware of breaking news that revealed what Ambassador Bill Taylor had testified about, and this information linked Trump's withholding of security aid to his demand for "investigations." Taylor evidently became somewhat alarmed that atypical foreign policy was being implemented well outside of the U.S. State Department. On July 18, during a videoconference call with an official from the Office of Management and Budget, Taylor spoke of how there was, indeed, a hold on U.S. military aid to Ukraine, yet Taylor was not informed of the reason. However, once Taylor realized this was an official directive from Trump to the chief of staff at OMB, Taylor realized what was transpiring. He has said, "In an instant, I realized one of the key pillars of our strong support for Ukraine was threatened. The irregular policy channel was running contrary to the goals of longstanding U.S. policy."
It seems as if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who stood her ground following completion of the Mueller probe, now has a clear case of impeachment to move on that will fall under an impeachment article of abuse of power. And with all of this, hopefully, there will be more "Goldwater moments."
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
