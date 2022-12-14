COLUMN: Is change party affiliations for convenience or conviction?

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Republican Hershel Walker was defeated by Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. It was the final U.S. Senate race of 2022. Warnock was elected to a full six-year term. His win gave the Democrats a 51-49 edge in the upper chamber - at least, for a while. Three days later, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, announced she was leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent. Sinema evidently will continue to caucus with the Democrats, since they announced she will keep her committee assignments. Sinema joins Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Angus King, I-Maine, in caucusing with Democrats.
Sinema is serving her first term in the U.S. Senate and is up for re-election in 2024. She is the first openly bisexual woman in the Senate. Sinema is considered a centrist on fiscal issues and is often aligned with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, on key votes. Sinema's change wasn't met with enthusiasm by Sanders. He said Sinema's decision was driven by "political aspirations for the future in Arizona."
"I think Democrats there [Arizona] are not all that enthusiastic about somebody who helped sabotage some of the most important legislation that protects the interests of working families and voting right and so forth," said Sanders. "Registering as an independent and showing up to work with the title of independent is a reflection of who I've always been ….Nothing is going to change for me," countered Sinema. Democratic leaders in Arizona said they felt betrayed by Sinema's flip-flop. A sitting Democratic congressman had already announced his plan to run against Sinema in the 2024 Democratic primary challenge. Three observations:
First, changing party affiliation in the U.S. Senate has happened before. In the past 80 years, there have been 12 flips by sitting senators. One of the most dramatic defections came just after President George W. Bush was elected in 2000. The Senate was evenly split coming into the 107th Congress, with Vice President Cheney set to cast the tie-breaking vote. Then Sen. Jim Jeffords, a senator from Vermont, announced he was flipping to independent and would caucus with Democrats. It changed the balance of power in the Senate. Jeffords took pride in the shift, declaring himself "not conservative." Jeffords never appeared on the ballot again, choosing to retire from the Senate when his term ended. Second, Sinema's change will change nothing in the Senate. She will keep her committee assignments. She will still caucus with the Democrats. The move helps her avoid a contentious primary in her reelection bid. Sanders is right, for once - she is driven by political ambition. Third, when elected officials change party affiliation, most of the time, it is for convenience, not conviction. That's true at all levels of government - not just at the federal level. As the Sooner state has become increasingly red, ambitious, zealous candidates have registered as Republican so they can use the brand to further their aspirations. They know being a Democrat is a liability. Most of these new converts have never read the Republican platform. They couldn't care less about party beliefs and values; they only want to win. After all, if these individuals can't win, they can't govern and serve in humility, conviction and meekness and bless us with their superior intellect and insight.
In 1983, the late U.S. Rep. Phil Gramm from Texas was in the U.S. House. He came to the conclusion he wasn't a Democrat. Gramm resigned his seat in Congress. A special election was held. Gramm ran as a Republican and was elected to the seat he resigned. Gramm said the voters should decide if he was who they wanted to represent them, and if they disagreed with his party change, he should lose. That took conviction. No other switcher - before or since - has followed that model.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
