COLUMN: Is DOJ making progress on Jan. 6 probe?

The Department of Justice is expanding the probe of Jan. 6 and is looking into rally organizers, as well as the fake electors' plot. With the revelation of the White House call log gap of seven hours, and more recommendations to the DOJ by the panel for criminal contempt of Congress, the probe of the events of Jan. 6 are expanding at the Congressional Committee level in addition to what the DOJ is now doing. And a ruling by a federal judge in California, including what that judge said about Trump and federal crimes, has some bearing on any additional action that they may take.
Steve Bannon has been indicted. The DOJ hasn't moved on Mark Meadows yet. And now the House of Representatives has voted to recommend former Trump trade adviser Pete Navarro, and former Trump Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, for criminal contempt charges. Remember, Navarro is the guy who goes on Ari Melber's "The Beat," and breaks down the Green Bay Sweep. But Navarro refuses to appear before the Jan. 6 panel because he is claiming some vague misguided point about executive privilege.
The Supreme Court ruled against Trump in the National Archives case regarding the release of White House documents to the panel. As a layman, I would call this an example of what they say in legal circles is the crime-fraud exception rule, where what is at stake in an investigation supersedes that of any assertion of executive privilege.
Meanwhile, the DOJ does not seem to be acting as aggressively as it should, especially in the wake of what a federal judge in California had said in a civil case about the John Eastman emails. It would seem to me that if you have these former Trump officials dodging congressional subpoenas, attempts at stonewalling the panel through the courts by Trump, and a highly-questionable seven-hour gap in White House phone logs the day of the Capitol riot, this necessitates swifter action by the U.S. attorney general. Or is he moving at lightning speed with things we just don't know about?
Meanwhile Trump, while still the de facto leader of the GOP, is losing some of his grip on the party, so he is returning to familiar ground. And that is, if you don't give Trump that unyielding loyalty, he will cut you out of the loop. Just ask former FBI Director James Comey. Never before in history has a party been so aligned with a former president, and one who was impeached twice.
And, you have Representative Mo Brooks, whom Trump is not endorsing because Brooks is lagging in the primary polls In Alabama. Trump is disgusted at Brooks because Brooks suggested at a Trump rally that Republicans just move past the 2020 presidential election. What if Brooks cooperates with the Jan. 6 panel?
Trump refuses to back Brooks, so Brooks, who wore body armor on the day of Jan. 6, 2021, is now devoid of any backing from the pro-insurrectionist former president. And this is the same Brooks who told MAGA and QAnon supporters to "start taking names, and kicking *ss." But now, it looks like the loyalty that Trump has demanded from his inner circle is blowing up in his face. Trump is not going to back Brooks, so Brooks just might have something to divulge to the Jan. 6 House Select Committee.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
