The new year is before us. Mitch McConnell is stonewalling for a slam-dunk open and shut trial when the Senate begins its work on removal at some time after resuming on Friday, Jan. 3, under the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts. After opening arguments by someone for and someone against removal of the president, McConnell wants an immediate vote without going through the evidentiary stage of the process. The Senate website says, “The Senate sits as a High Court of Impeachment in which senators consider evidence, hear witnesses, and vote to acquit or convict the impeached official.”
Susan Collins, Republican senator told NPR this week that she would be open to hearing witnesses. Collins is one of many senators who think this should be an objective trial rather than an ordinary vote along party lines. Most senators who are for following the rule of law are Democrats who comprise a slim minority in the Senate. In order to put on evidence, some lawmakers will have to vote an independent mind rather than following in lockstep with Republican majority leadership when some Trump loyalist moves to go straight to a vote after both sides have made opening arguments.
The Senate will at some point vote for or against removing the President based on whether or not withholding congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine was to extract from Ukraine a public embarrassment of Trump’s Democratic foe among many – Joe Biden. Or maybe, swiping at Biden was just to neutralize the election fodder from Trump’s children’s sweetheart deals. No one has to pin that down. The operative "high crime or misdemeanor" is soliciting a personal benefit from a foreign country and or obstructing Congress by directing executive branch personnel to ignore subpoenas from Congress.
The Senate’s role is to decide whether to remove the president from office, making Mike Pence the president. The House indicts the president, and the Senate decides punishment.
If the vote is for following the Senate’s stated procedures, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will testify that quid pro quos are the new normal, and everyone should just “get used to it.” New evidence since the House vote is that Mulvaney had advance knowledge of the plot in June before it happened. Mulvaney’s OMB adviser told him that “Congress would come unhinged” if funds were withheld. Fans of Trump’s superpower might want testimony about boldly defying the limits of his office, to clarify that the role of the presidency is being redefined.
If procedures are followed, Former National Security Adviser John Bolton who thereafter resigned or was fired, will testify that the president’s behavior was “a drug deal” (illicit) and will explain that there are only two ways to withhold aid legally, neither of which were followed. The secretary of state and the secretary of defense will testify about pushing back against withholding aid. Everyone thought it was bad judgment.
And if the Senate follows precedent, Trump political appointee Michael Duffey will testify that he obtained the president’s override to logjam Ukraine’s military aid when budget staffers wouldn’t violate congressional approval.
Our constitution guarantees evidentiary due process. This sets apart the U.S. as a fair and civilized nation. With authentic fact finding, the Senate will rule on whether every president henceforth can fund election scuttle with congressional appropriations while ignoring its subpoenas, and whether the presidency now answers only to a party. Let’s be honest. If Donald Trump is overtipping the balance of powers between two coequal branches of government, America wants to know whether it is because he is a Republican or whether Congress isn’t paying attention.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.