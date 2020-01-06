A sanctuary is a jurisdiction that has an ordinance, law or executive order that interferes with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ability to enforce United States illegal immigration laws.
The Center for Immigration Studies is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research organization founded in 1985. It is the nation's only think tank devoted exclusively to research and policy analysis of the economic, social, demographic, fiscal, and other impacts of immigration on the U.S. CIS maintains a comprehensive list of sanctuary states, cities and counties. In spite of Oklahoma's not being a sanctuary, according to the U.S. Department of State, over 3,000 refugees have resettled in Oklahoma since 2010. As of April 2019, CIS shows no Oklahoma city or county as a sanctuary for immigrants, but after last week, perhaps CIS needs to update its map.
Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt sent a three-sentence letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, stating Oklahoma would continue to allow refugees to come to the Sooner state. This comes after President Trump signed an executive order that allows cities and states to bar refugees. Gov. Stitt said 48 faith leaders in Oklahoma reached out and requested the state continue to accept refugees.
Stitt wrote: "As part of their relocation, these refugees undergo a thorough legal vetting process and are often reunited with family already living in the States. I appreciate Oklahoma churches who have assisted these individuals, and stand ready to continue to do so, to ensure the success of refugees in our communities." In their letter to Stitt, the faith leaders said: “Refugees play an important role in Oklahoma's economy. Refugees are employment authorized from the day they arrive and are eager to embrace the dignity of work, a right that was generally denied them in the countries from which they came."
Three thoughts:
First, Stitt’s position on immigration has changed. In 2018, Stitt said at a Muskogee County GOP event: “First off, I support President Trump. We've got to have strong borders in our state. We've got to know who's coming into our country. I do not believe in sanctuary cities. We have to be a state of laws. And as governor, I will enforce laws. I will enforce the immigration laws. We will not have sanctuary cities. We'll have to tell our law enforcement that they're going to have to enforce the laws." By Stitt allowing the refugees (who are illegals) to continue to come to Oklahoma, it has become a de facto sanctuary state. That is not what he campaigned on in 2018.
Second, not all people of faith agree with Stitt’s position. Perhaps those faith leaders who have the largest congregations and influence key donors want Oklahoma to be open to allowing illegals to come to the state, but many faith leaders across the state want immigration laws to be enforced. While they have compassion for the refugees' political and economic situation, they understand that illegal means illegal, and until the refugees have adhered to the law, they should be barred from resettling in Oklahoma.
Third, enforcing the law is not easy. The law is the law is the law. While having personal compassion for the refugee’s situation is admirable, allowing refugees (illegal immigrants) to enter the state is not enforcing the law. The governor should have taken Trump’s out and barred the refugees from resetting in Oklahoma until they had fulfilled all legal requirements for immigrating to the U.S.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.