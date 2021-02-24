In an America where many have lost the ability to reason or trust in science, we have become a nation of multitudes who act on the basis of the propagation of falsehoods, and blood was shed on Jan. 6, 2021, as a result of this abandonment of reason. And what compounds the problem is that some of the duly elected leaders within the legitimate power structure are responsible for fueling the flames of rage that resulted in one of the darkest days of our republic since the Civil War.
Among those in Congress, there are two subscribers of QAnon who include recently elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. Former President Donald Trump held – and still does hold – tremendous sway over his disciples with his demagoguery, and on Jan. 6, Trump’s language wasn’t even subtle as the former president denounced the media and big tech as the “single biggest problem.” When unstable, conspiratorial-minded people listen to a U.S. president blame his election loss on a “victory stolen by radical left Democrats,” what can you expect from such people who deny all the facts about electoral fraud that never transpired?
Particularly alarming, in terms of Trump’s incitement for which he was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, was about eight minutes into the Jan. 6 Ellipse speech when Trump had said, “because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election.” In actuality, during the procedure of the congressional certification of electoral votes, the vice president’s role is largely ceremonial and that role is devoid of any constitutional or statute power granting the vice president the power to exclude votes to overturn elections. Yet remember the MAGA crowd that made up Trump’s Ellipse audience that day.
Ultimately, though, during Trump’s attacking the media as “the enemy of the people” and continuing to inflame the MAGA crowd with baseless accusations about voter fraud, the most notable statement during his Ellipse speech was: “You’ll never take back the country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.” And Trump had referred to our country as being "under siege for a long time" in front of an audience whose minds that day were engulfed with the very siege mentality that resulted in the worst example of domestic terrorism since the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995. About an hour into the Ellipse incitement speech, the former president proclaimed, “And we fight... We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore!”
We were a democracy under siege during that horrific day, which will be forever embedded in our collective conscience. What transpired on Jan. 6 at the Capitol was an armed incursion against the U.S. government by thousands of delusional people who have ceased the use of reason and logic. How can you reason with someone who cites evidence of widespread voter fraud when nobody presented a single shred of credible evidence to back up such a claim? The irrationality of those who took part in the siege was egged on by the most deranged chief executive to ever inhabit the White House.
Trump is no longer relevant, in my book, yet Trumpism will continue to fuel the rage of the delusional. And the world is watching, with England citing how the Jan. 6 riot demonstrated the fallibility of Western democracy. Russia has said America can no longer impose its democracy on others because it’s over. The potential to behave and think more rationally, though, is not over.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
