COLUMN: Is the State of Sequoyah resurrecting?

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...These conditions will kill plants and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Precautions should be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. &&