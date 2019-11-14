Is Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Trumpian?
Recently, I pondered this question regarding Gabbard, who barely made it into the 2% mark in the polls. Which type of worldview seems to be indicative of a white nationalist circle? Despite the fact that Gabbard has denounced the endorsement of KKK leader David Duke, the larger question is why would white nationalists and anti-Semites be drawn to a candidate who seems to be much aligned with the same type of isolationist foreign policy views as President Donald Trump?
Some Democrats are expressing concern regarding the attention Gabbard has received in Russian state news. There are those within the Clinton camp who see Gabbard as a primary element in Russian operations to continue to sow divisions in an already polarized Democratic Party. If Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders represent the radical left wing branch of the Democratic Party, and former Vice President Joe Biden is the epitome of moderates, then Gabbard seems to represent the views of those who cast votes for Trump in 2016.
To answer the question about Gabbard's endorsement from white nationalists, it is imperative to go back to a time when Gabbard began to fall out of the good graces of the Obama White House when she demanded, like Republicans, that President Obama use the term "radical Islam." And while Gabbard's fans continue to denounce what they see as a smear campaign designed to link her to Russian bots, Gabbard has a track record of defending authoritarian regimes, including that of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
And while there is a lack of evidence that in any way links Gabbard's campaign with a network of bot-like accounts, Gabbard herself is the perfect Democratic candidate for the Russians to use as a way of increasing divisions within the party. After all, Gabbard's policy measures fall right in line with the right wing. Does Gabbard's isolationist foreign policy approach really align with those on the right, or is it an anti-war message that has appeal on both sides of the fence?
At any rate, if an isolationist view of the world is embraced by Americans, Trump best epitomizes that within the ranks of the Republican camp, while Gabbard seems to represent that view within the Democratic Party. Lest we forget, Gabbard is also not going to seek re-election in her district in Hawaii. She is obviously very serious about her presidential campaign. However, I think her run for the presidency will be overshadowed by those who seek a moderate or centrist candidate to unseat one of the most corrupt presidents in U.S. history.
Gabbard may not have the clout to defeat President Trump, but at this point, with many Americans seeking a brighter alternative to the Trump White House – whatever Democratic candidate is still standing by November 2020 – perhaps the country can begin to heal again, and return to a degree of normalcy.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
