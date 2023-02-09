COLUMN: It is budget season

Listen carefully, Tahlequah.
It may just be a whisper, but all across town, you'll hear the soft whirl of pencil sharpeners - or Excel booting up. The Super Bowl may be anticipated as the end of a season, but it's also the start of budget season.
Most of our city- and state-affiliated governmental entities have a June 30 fiscal year end. Preparing and approving annual budgets is a walk through a bureaucratic calendar. Some might say the end of February is almost late.
For Tahlequah, that list of city and state entities includes most, but not all, of our largest partners. Let's see: Tahlequah Public Works Authority; Tahlequah Regional Development Authority; Tahlequah Hospital Authority, dba Northeastern Health Systems; Northeastern State University; Indian Capital Technical Center; Cherokee County; the OSU Medical school; Grand River Dam Authority; Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority - the gas authority; the library; Tahlequah Public Schools; Oklahoma Department of Transportation; and many more.
Pre-COVID-19, planning for Tahlequah was simplified by our long history of steady growth. It was almost a sure bet that each year ,we would see about a 3% increase in our sales tax revenue. When you know where your revenue will land, it's easier to budget expenses. Yes, you still have to make hard choices and defer some expenses. Those choices are tough and drive your efforts to increase the sales tax revenue for the future.
Post-COVID-19, we have a wave of growth within view. The ripples are here and getting stronger. How do we provide for current needs and future demands? What will our sales tax revenue be? How much time do we have? Is the wave we glimpse one and done? Or is it the first of a long series? Will a diversion kill the wave before it reaches shore? Ah, how a body could wish for a crystal ball.
Luckily, those of us budgeting for the city aren't in this alone. Every one of our partners are wrestling with the same conundrum. Our short- and long-term planning is being compacted. What was anticipated as being needed within the next 15-20 years is moving quickly up the timeline. The 10-Year Comprehensive Plan that City Council passed three years ago, already needs to be updated.
You can imagine how important it is that all these partners have some ability to coordinate their planning efforts. If housing and retail development is projected for west Tahlequah within 10 years, then TPWA may need to pull building a second wastewater treatment plant to the west from their 20 year plan to the seventh year. If the hospital authority starts conversations about whether to build a new hospital in a different location or invest in upgrades at the current location, the result of that will have significant impacts on traffic flow and infrastructure needs.
These are just two examples in a long list of topics that fall into the "providing services to the residents of Tahlequah" equation. Benjamin Franklin said it this way, "By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail."
I like J.R.R. Tolkien better: "It does not do to leave a live dragon out of your calculations, if you live near one."
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
