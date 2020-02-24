Just as people are prone to say every four years when a presidential election rolls around, the election of 2020 may be the most important and momentous election of my lifetime. Donald J. Trump is the 12th president in my lifetime, and I have seen major changes of so many kinds in that time.
Kennedy, Carter, Reagan and Obama, each in his own way, signaled a major change in the country and the electorate, and each was elected as the result of politics swinging either hard left or hard right. And each was a reaction to his predecessor. Kennedy was elected in reaction to Eisenhower, Carter as a reaction to Nixon, Reagan as a reaction to Carter, and Obama as a reaction to Bush 43. And by this same reasoning, Trump was elected as a reaction to Obama's efforts to jerk the country hard to the left.
President Trump's election was a massive reaction to Obama's police-state tactics and efforts to force the country to be more socialist than the electorate was willing to tolerate. Obama was very personable and was (and still is) well-liked, but his policies were out of the mainstream of the country. Trump was elected as a businessman who was a counter to the slick politicians we had endured for decades, and his policies and actions are an intended slap in the face to the slick politicians, lobbyists and the massive bureaucracy that have wrested control of the government from elected officials.
Trump was elected by the American people to change our foreign policies, uproot the elites from the levers of power, and to "drain the swamp" of Washington, D.C. And those are only some of the things he has been attempting to do.
As a result of his efforts, our foreign policy has changed over the strident objections of the elites who have controlled and profited from how things have been done. All of the changes that have been accomplished have been despite the efforts of the Washington establishment to resist and thwart the president at every turn. Part of that resistance has taken the form of slow-walking new policies, and some has been more active, like the ongoing impeachment efforts that began the day of Trump's inauguration and have continued ever since. But the president has stayed the course and forged ahead with what he was elected to do. And don't believe that the American people haven't seen what has been happening.
So, what do I think the mood of the country is and what do I believe will happen in the elections of 2020? I believe that as of right now, the Democrat Party is in serious trouble, and they know it. I believe Trump will be re-elected by not only a majority of the Electoral College again, but a large majority and the popular vote, as well.
The Democrats managed to lose the House to the Republicans for one of the first times in my lifetime in 2016 because of their hard jerk to the left under Obama, and the House will go back to the Republicans in 2020 because of the Democrat stupidity since the 2018 election. In addition, the Senate majority for the Republicans will increase, perhaps to the 60 needed to pass legislation over the objections, crying and screaming of the Democrats.
That's what I think will happen, and you can quote me.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
