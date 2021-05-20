My parents had three kids and believed they were done. Rumor has it I was an accident after an unruly Valentine’s party.
My brothers are 12 and 10 years older than me, and my sister, 8. I grew up listening to Janice Joplin and Mama Cass. By the time they were teenagers, I was old enough to understand conversations at the dinner table were getting tense. The Vietnam War was making everyone nervous or angry, and for an 8-year-old kid, it seemed as though everyone was going crazy.
It seemed the only time everyone was together was at the dinner table. It was a hard, fast rule. No matter what, everyone showed up for dinner and ate whatever mom served up. Dad seemed to be constantly telling my brothers to get their hair out of their eyes while Mom used this time to figure out how she was going to save everyone from the world, which had gone mad.
It wasn’t unusual to see demonstrations by those “long-haired freaky people,” holding signs protesting the Vietnam War and for civil rights. Mom was trying her best to persuade my siblings – teenagers with minds of their own – which life path they should follow, while Dad demanded them to listen. It seemed like months’ worth of terse conversations until it was just me and my parents, eating in silence.
The oldest brother dodged the draft by going to college, while the other signed up for the Marines. My sister escaped to college so she could marry the guy my parents weren’t thrilled about. Everyone was in chaos, from the family unit to the world, yet in my 8-year-old mind, as long as I had a couple more packages of sea monkeys and my Spirograph, life was good.
It’s hard not to feel like the world has really lost its mind this time. One week, we’re all wearing masks, fearful to be close, even with our family, and just like that – snap of the finger – we can take off our masks and pretend to be normal again. If you are vaccinated, you can come out and play again, while those who didn’t get the shots are still waiting for the other shoe to drop – or, as social media touts, wondering why magnets are sticking to peoples’ injection sites.
The government continues to give out money like its candy while everything is increasing in price. People are making a mad dash to purchase vehicles and homes, while restaurants and stores are closing because they can’t find enough people who want to work. If that doesn’t have crazy written all over it, I don’t know what does.
We’ve got a playdate with the grandkids this weekend, and it couldn’t come soon enough. I’ll gladly watch "The Bee Movie," play Twister, darts and Uno. I’m sure they hear dinner conversations where their parents seem nervous or angry at what is happening in the world today, but they continue to live their best life, without a care in the world.
The grandkids are my sea monkeys.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.