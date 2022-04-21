COLUMN: It’s time to change gears

Life is getting complicated. I’ve decided to take on a new strategy. Since I have no control over how, or when it’s going to end – the pandemic/war in Ukraine/inflation – I need to stop worrying about it. The following are now my main concerns since I need something else to think about.
• After purchasing the granddaughters a $20 baby doll, with accessories, shouldn’t the wording on the box have read, “when removing from cardboard packaging, which will be zip-tied to the box, in twenty different areas, it will be nearly impossible to remove without a knife or scissors.”
• If they really want us to stop using paper towels in public restrooms, and use the hand dryer instead, why don’t they make sure it blows out enough hot air to actually dry my hands. Most times I have to resort to drying them on my clothes.
• When they decided to make child-proof medicine bottles was it really just a conspiracy to make us more frustrated so we’d take more medicine? While trying to give the grandkid their dose of Claritin I thought I was going to have to pull out the sawzall to open the plastic around the chewable pill.
• If debit cards were developed to be more convenient then why should I have to remember a pin number to use it? Don’t “they” realize when you ask a senior for a number, they’ve entered a hundred times before, it’s a crap-shoot if it’s remembered at the very moment the machine asks for it?
• Does their automated response of, “we appreciate your business” hold much merit after making me go through a series of prompts by a robot voice only to end up being disconnected. I think it’s a ploy so they don’t have to talk to unsatisfied customers.
• As the price of groceries increase each week why are there only two live cashiers (with long lines) and 20 open self-checkout lines?
• Why can’t I get through a self-checkout without the screen flashing, “wait for assistance.” Apparently I don’t hold my mouth just right when I scanned something.
• What purpose do hedge apples have besides being fun to run over with the lawn mower?
• Why do my hands look like wrinkled crepe paper?
• Did I miss the announcement it’s OK to wear pajamas to the grocery store?
• Why is it, no matter which line I stand in, the one to the right or left, will go faster?
• It’s spring turkey hunting season. Why can you only hunt turkeys until 1:00 pm? Do they take naps in the afternoon?
• If the phone couldn’t tell us where to go, would people still know how to read a map?
• Why do people think it’s OK, when their jeans don’t fit, to allow them to hang down so low you can see their underwear?
• What would people do if they couldn’t look at their iPhone at family functions?
My brain is overloaded. It’s time to shut it down with a bag of chocolate chip cookies.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.