COLUMN: It takes a community throwing pebbles

On a sunny, 50-plus degree afternoon last week, I was out running errands.
Like so many other afternoons, the trip home took me down Hillcrest Avenue.
For those who don't know, Hillcrest is a heavily traveled connecting corridor through a residential area between Fox and 4th Streets. It's a quick connection to Stick Ross Mountain Road and the South Muskogee retail center.
As is typical for pass-through routes, Hillcrest and Stick Ross accumulate trash that has been tossed by individuals, who will never be responsible people who work to keep a neighborhood clean.
On this bright and breezy winter day, I looked up the hill to see a car with an out-of-state tag pulled to the side and a lone woman wading the weeds bagging trash.
I had to stop. As I walked up to "Rebecca," I noted she might be a tad older than I first thought. She was wearing shorts, a men's white pocket t-shirt and fuzzy lined snow boots.
While I was wearing a coat, she assured me she wasn't cold.
Rebecca also told me she used to be homeless. She and a friend have adopted this stretch of Hillcrest as a way to give back.
She said her friend wasn't available, the trash on the road was getting bad, and the winter weather was coming.
She was out doing what she could to make a difference.
She also still has some friends who are homeless, so later this week she's planning a cookout so they'll have a warm meal.
I left with an invitation to stop by a cookout and the solid reminder Tahlequah is blessed.
Rebecca may not be a "home-grown" resident, but she certainly embodies the same ethos so many associate with our community. I am doing what I can to make a difference.
When it comes to trash, I know of Robert caring for south Stick Ross Mountain and Beth out by the river.
There are many, many others who have identified a need and stepped in to carry a load.
Whether you're the person doing the bookkeeping for CARE Food Pantry, volunteering at Remarkables to raise money for the hospital, or sitting on a hill during a thunderstorm to report threatening conditions to Emergency Management, you are doing what you can to solve a problem and care for our community. You are touching lives.
Mother Teresa says it this way, "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples."
Maybe you prefer Shannon Alder, "Beauty is not who you are on the outside, it is the wisdom and time you gave away to save another struggling soul like you."
We'll never know how many of you silent heroes helped Rebecca along her path, or when your efforts were tapped. It worked.
Yes, those who experience homelessness ultimately must take opportunities to change their own circumstances.
But not a one of us was born full grown into the role we personify.
It takes a village? It takes a community throwing pebbles, hoping the ripples help others toward shore.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
