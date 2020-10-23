I've always marched to the beat of a different drum, which means I was never very popular in junior high and high school - although by the time I got to college, people had begun to appreciate my odd and macabre nature.
When online polls ask questions like, "chocolate or vanilla?" I always say "strawberry." The same polls usually ask, "If you could pick anyone In history to meet, who would it be?" Most of my Christian friends seem to feel obliged to answer blissfully, in rather arrogant tones, "Jesus!" I always express sympathy that they have to hedge their bets, because I figure I'll eventually meet him, anyway, so why waste a choice? Thinking of a most brilliant but flawed American, I always say, "Thomas Jefferson, because I want to ask him to explain himself."
I'm weird, which probably explains why Halloween is my favorite holiday. For years, my husband and I have spent weekends during September and October going to various venues - usually amusement parks - that boast spook houses with lots of employees dressed in creepy costumes. There's nothing quite as satisfying as the adrenaline rush caused by a horrific-looking freak jumping out at you and yelling "Boo!" and then a subsequent booster shot provided by a roller coaster. Especially if it's dark.
Yes, I know. I've admitted to being afraid of airplanes and pool drains. It's a paradox.
Universal Orlando, Cedar Point, Six Flags Over Texas - they all have pretty good Halloween events. Then there are various walking trails around the area, The Castle in Muskogee, Hunter's Home Ghost Stories, and on and on. But not this year. Something really wicked this way came, in the form of COVID-19, and most of our favorite Halloween haunts were either canceled or greatly truncated. I only have one left to check out, and there will be no scary characters on site, although they'll be selling seasonal treats, most involving reportedly bone-chilling substances like jalapeño peppers, gummy worms, and fire whiskey.
Even Hunter's Home is doing a virtual event this year. I have never been to that annual event, although TDP has covered it every year, starting back when it was still the Murrell Home. I'm still working when it happens. But when my son was about 6, my husband took him to Ghost Stories, and there were fortunetellers in tents on site. Just for fun, my husband got his fortune told, and the prestidigitator told him he would soon meet a special woman. My son, who was sitting nearby, yelled, "Mom's gonna he pissed!" When my husband related this tale, I was more embarrassed by the kid's language than the possibility of an usurper chick.
Because of the dearth of spine-tingling activities, I've been reduced to watching horror movies and reading hair-raising books. I got my husband to order "The Mothman Prophecies," and we watched that one last Sunday night. I'd seen it before; my former TDP colleague and past Osage Chief Jim Gray, who has been a friend since college, told me about it. I just finished reading the book on which the movie was based, and it didn't have quite the same effect. Written by the now-deceased John Keel, it seem to poke fun at UFO "contactees," although it did come to the same conclusion as the movie: Essentially, there is no such thing as an extraterrestrial visitor; rather, electrifying experiences people have - abductions, skinny gray people with bulging black eyes, and needles inserted into humans' abdomens or testicles - are a "normal condition of the planet." In the movie, the Alan Bates character explains to the Richard Gere character how pursuit of these entities - which predicted impending disasters - had cost him his prestigious career and his family. "Their motivations aren't human," he said. In both the movie and the book, this particular series of sightings culminated in the collapse of the Silver Bridge over the Ohio River, outside a little town called point Pleasant.
I've always thought the same way about aliens - that they're not from another planet, but from another earthly dimension. After all, many things we can't see do exist, like ultraviolet and infrared light. We can't explain why light can simultaneously be a particle and a wave, or the manner in which we are looking at it - our perception of it - can change what it is. I am sadly deficient at higher math, but somehow I have a grasp of, and a fascination with, quantum physics. So this all makes sense to me in a discomfiting kind of way.
While reading the book, I noticed synchronicities with my own existence. The date of Sept. 26 had significance with contactees, and that's my anniversary. The author, John Keel, was a journalist, albeit a different type than I am. And he turned out to have coined the term "Men in Black," one of the few sci fi-slash-comedies my husband and I both like. It's been on TV quite a bit this month -- and so has, unfortunately, "The Fifth Element," in a seemingly endless loop that has kept my husband occupied almost every evening. The only good thing about that movie is the late Alan Rickman, who was always one of the best things about any movie he was in - including the "Harry Potter" series.
I might not believe in little green men from Mars toting PU-36 Explosive Space Modulators, but I do believe in the bogeyman. That was what I expected my topic to be, although I digressed. You'll have to tune in next week if you want to hear more about that guy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.