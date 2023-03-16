COLUMN: It's good to have the city at your back

Dr. Henry Cloud is a leadership expert who has written quite a bit about setting boundaries in relationships.
"Boundaries define us. They define what is me and what is not me. A boundary shows me where I end and someone else begins, leading me to a sense of ownership. Knowing what I am to own and take responsibility for gives me freedom. Boundaries help us keep the good in and the bad out," Cloud has said.
Funny, isn't it, how these thoughts about relationship boundaries also apply to the physical boundaries that define us. How can such a bunch of nothing be so powerful? Those imaginary lines that divide us end up controlling so much.
State boundaries draw the lines determining which women get what kind of health care, whether adult individuals can play dress-up in public, and which young people will have access to an educational system that will prepare them for careers. Your future and that of your loved ones is significantly impacted by which state you reside in.
Bringing this closer to home, just what impact does that invisible line between Tahlequah and the rest of Cherokee County actually have? Tahlequah is part of Cherokee County, right? We're one and the same thing - except when we're not.
Tahlequah is considered to be a "home rule" community. We have our own charter that defines how we'll conduct business rather than relying on the state to tell us what our options are. Historically, we've looked askance at outsiders coming in and telling us how to do business. There is a reason our charter, ordinances, and trust indentures all require city boards and committees be made up of individuals who live within our city limits.
The thought is if you are "one of us," as in reside in the city, you will naturally care more about the health and well-being of our community. There have been times when city councilors or others have publicly questioned this, indicating the city-county line is just a mark on a map and should have no bearing on who can represent our residents.
So what benefits come to those who reside within the imaginary line? If you purchase a house, you have confidence the workmanship met certain standards when it was built. You drive to that house on roads that were built to a standard, and to which the city has a responsibility to repair and maintain. Your utilities are provided by an entity led by individuals, who put reliability and cost containment over profitability. Your fire and police departments will respond to your crisis first, using the equipment and skills your own sales taxes have provided.
If your neighbor's place is neglected and becomes a safety concern, you have code enforcement to back you up. If you develop an animal control issue and need help with an aggressive dog - or worse, a skunk - you have an animal control staff to help. You have weekly trash pickup. It may be an imaginary line for some. But when it counts, it's good to have the city at your back.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
