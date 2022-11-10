COLUMN: It's not over yet

It's over. It's over. Sing along with me: The election season is finally over. No more hate-filled, divisive ads; no more lies, no more politicians showing up just to be seen.
It should get quiet, right? Now we get down to business. All that preparation and planning for a wedding. Now it's time for the real work of the marriage.
Oh, but wait. Guess what the City Council did Monday before election night? They passed a resolution calling for the next regularly scheduled municipal election. Yes, next Valentine's Day we'll be asking you to go to the polls again.
This election will be to select councilors to represent Wards 3 and 4, and also to select a mayor. For those interested in possibly running, the filing period will be Dec. 12-14. If you are a registered voter within the City of Tahlequah, you're eligible to run for office. However, city councilors must physically live within the ward they represent. No, using rental property in that area as your address when you really live elsewhere doesn't work.
Ward boundaries changed a bit last spring. In general, if you live west of Muskogee Avenue, there's a good shot you're either in Ward 3 or 4. Ward 3 is south of Choctaw Street and north of Southridge Drive. Ward 4 is anything north of Choctaw Street to the city limit. If you're not sure which ward you're in, check with the Election Board. They'll be happy to help.
Filing is simple. The city clerk has the forms available. You give your legal name and address, sign a statement swearing that the information you've given is true, have the statement notarized, and pay a $200 filing fee. You don't even have to state what political party you're affiliated with. Service to the city is nonpartisan.
That word "service" is intentionally used. City councilors are paid $500 per month. Your mayor gets $1,400 per month. All are pretty much on call to the community 24/7. Obviously, only those who truly love Tahlequah are going to want to make this four-year commitment.
So, who would I like to see run for office? My perfect candidate for any of the three offices would be someone who has a level head, who has a grasp of financial responsibility, who has a heart for people, and a strong desire to make Tahlequah the best growing city in the state. It would help a lot if they're good at seeing different sides of a discussion and is willing to work with others to arrive at solutions to circumstances that impact multiple entities.
The other day, someone said, "I'd like to run, but I don't want to run against [insert name here]." My response is that you shouldn't work to hurt your opponent. You should be running for the opportunity to accomplish the things you want to see changed.
Division, lies, and public fights might get you to the wedding - election night - but building relationships and supporting people even while you're campaigning is what makes a marriage - that four years of service - work.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
