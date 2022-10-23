It's no secret that I'm a Tolkien geek. Thanks to my weird obsessions, the beneficiaries of his estate should be quite comfortable into the next century.
I don't just own copies of "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit," as most normal literature buffs do with a variety of classic authors. I own "The Adventures of Tom Bombadil, "The Unfinished Tales," "The Road Goes Ever On," and of course, "The Silmarillion." The latter isn't that popular among marginal Tolkien readers, but for true fans, it's essential.
And in terms of my personal Tolkien library, the road really does go ever on. I have all the collections cobbled together by J.R.R.'s son Christopher, which includes some versions of well-known tales the marginal fans might find disturbing. For instance, one version of the Fourth Age has society again collapsing into chaos shortly after the death of King Aragorn. But we don't want to talk about that. Viggo Mortensen fans wouldn't like it. Let's just say that young boy we see a vision of in "The Return of the King" doesn't adequately fill his father's leather boots.
There is a difference between a Tolkien devotee and a purist. Some people are both. The devotee will embrace anything Tolkien, in a desperate bid to hang onto the fantasy, even if the producer has bastardized the material. The purist is angered by any literary license, which is why you heard rumors of people wanting to kill Peter Jackson when he took liberties with "The Hobbit," mainly by expanding it into three installments and adding non-canonical characters.
Why did Jackson do it? Some say to make money. Others say it was to insert those characters for "sex appeal," but that still circles back around to money. First, you have Legolas, who was never mentioned in the book, but Jackson may have perceived his presence in the form of Orlando Bloom would draw in the young girls. Trouble is, in "The Hobbit" series, Legolas would have been younger than he was in the LOTR trilogy, and Bloom has turned from a wispy, elfish princeling into a robust male. The fact that he's playing an elf makes it even worse, since in that span of time, an elf wouldn't have aged at all. Couldn't they have digitally youthenized him?
Then there is Tauriel. The official line is that Jackson's wife wanted to introduce another strong female character to the plot line, and while that makes sense, it can't escape the notice of any viewer that she's beautiful, and therefore would draw in the young men. And the old ones. And perhaps the dead ones, for those of you who are familiar with Rolling Stones music. Anyway, she spurns Legolas for the dwarf Kili in the movies. Given Tolkien's description of dwarves, it's difficult to conceive of an elf hooking up with one, Perhaps Tauriel isn't superficial, but don't give her too much credit. Unlike the other dwarves, the actor playing Kili, Aiden Turner, had no prosthetics, and Turner himself is quite the hottie, making him not just eye candy for those same Legolas-loving girls in the audience, but also romantic fodder for Tauriel - or any other breathing humanoid blessed with eyesight.
Whatever the motives or results, the Tolkien estate doesn't appreciate any of the sentiments, which could explain one reason why they refused to cut loose the rights to "The Silmarillion." Most avid fans like myself favor that book - more of a compilation - over the trilogy or "The Hobbit," simply because it's First Age stuff that puts a lot more meat on the elvish bones than the more complete stories, which center on the Third Age. "The Silmarillion" does include a part called "Akallabêth," which revolves around the Second Age - after the defeat of Melkor/Morgoth, but before the rise of his lieutenant, Sauron - with prime focus on Númenor and its downfall. (Yes, those weird punctuations are necessary in Tolkien discussion.)
Despite the challenges, "The Rings of Power" is streaming on Amazon, and despite being denied access to "The Silmarillion," the producers gleaned enough material from those snippets and appendices and notes I mentioned earlier, and since I have read all of that, I can see where this series is coming from. There are plenty of extracanonical characters, like Bronwyn, but the crew had scant material to work with, which allowed - or forced - the addition of new characters and further development of originals.
And there are many canonical characters, like Elendil and Isildur, Galadriel, Elrond, and for those who have read "The Silmarillion" or other source material, Celebrimbor and Durin. Other well-known folks are first seen with different names than some readers will expect - or at least, that's what I think is happening. Chris and I are behind on the series, and although the eighth episode became available Oct. 14, we've only watched through the sixth. At this point, I just have some suspicions, and for those so inclined, I don't want any spoilers.
Tolkien purists may not like this series. They are like ultra-conservatives who view the Constitution as a static document that can never evolve. But I'm one of those who sees the Constitution as a living document, mainly because I've read so much of what the Founders wrote, and it's clear they intended to set a framework to be further developed as society advanced. I wonder how many of today's justices have actually read anything written by Jefferson or Adams.
I'll just say this about TROP, though: I know Halbrand will be bad. I don't need any spoilers to figure out who he is. But yeah, it's worth the watch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.