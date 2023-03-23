COLUMN: It's recruiting season

This time of year, it seems the evening newscasts and daily newspapers are spending much of their valuable time or print resources on which athletes are being heavily recruited.
Who might sign, who was seen wearing a cap from which city, who is forming ties to particular teams or communities - they're all hints as to who will go where. It's recruiting season.
While Tahlequah is a beautiful place to visit just about any time of year, for us, these spring months of April, May, and June shape up to be recruiting season, too. How many residents do you know who tell a story of driving into town on a visit and falling in love? When our town branch, bluffs, and neighborhoods are awash in spring green, pinks, yellows, and purples, when the sun is warm and the breeze cool, it's easy to visualize making a change in lifestyles.
It was just a year ago when the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority and Chamber of Commerce were notified that an out-of-state company, looking to find a new location for expansion, had narrowed its search to a short list of communities that included Tahlequah. This group of executives, who had never been in Northeastern Oklahoma, scheduled their first visit for April. While it took a great deal of more work for our folks to ink a deal, Tahlequah in the springtime had an impact.
Word about Tahlequah is getting around. It's not unusual to have film crews scheduling locations to shoot. As the weather warms the next few weeks, motorcycle gangs of retirees and soon-to-be people of leisure will be running our streets. Our shops, hotels, and restaurants are dusting off, sprucing up, and getting ready for an influx of customers.
We tend to talk about tourism. Bringing people in who have never experienced Tahlequah is certainly a goal of Tour Tahlequah. According to the Tourism report for February, Tour Tahlequah has tripled its marketing for the Crawfish Festival and is target marketing with billboards, TV, radio, streaming, and digital ads across the state, northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri, and southeast Kansas.
Advertising works. Muskogee, Claremore, and Pryor all seem to have increased their marketing budgets this spring. If we get people here, we know there's a shot they'll return. It's not just tourists, though. Business owners or executives are traveling through our community regularly. The business world is not blind to the excitement and growth that is Tahlequah these days. It's an old truism that retail follows retail.
In a recent study on the retail operating model of the future, Deloitte maintains retail is no longer as dependent upon the depth and breadth of inventory, but is more concerned with creating engaging experiences for customers.
Post-COVID-19, business rules have changed. While tax credits or access to an interstate may still influence a decision to locate, that engaging experience for executives and employees takes a larger share of the conversation.
Tahlequah is the spot everyone wants to live. They just don't know it yet. It's recruiting season folks. Best foot forward.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
