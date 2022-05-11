COLUMN: It's that time of year to talk about budget

Ah, spring! Baseball, new garden dreams, graduations, Mother’s Day – the world is in bloom, so it’s obviously time to talk about budget. What is more appropriate for this season of renewal and new starts than planning for the coming year?
For those of you who may have forgotten, for the City of Tahlequah, the new year starts on July 1. There are certain dates the city must meet to help ensure the public and the City Council have the opportunity to review the proposed budget, ask questions, lodge concerns or request revisions. The first of these dates will be at the upcoming council meeting, scheduled for Monday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. This meeting will also be offered on Zoom, if you’d prefer to weigh in from home.
Budgeting is always a bit of an interesting undertaking, requiring considerable use of the crystal ball. Yes, past performance is generally a good indicator of future expectations, but the past couple of years haven’t been very “normal.” We walk a line projecting conservative income growth while attempting to anticipate the impact of inflation.
From the early months of the pandemic, sales tax revenue for Tahlequah has steadily increased when compared to prior years – or it did until four months ago. Over the past four months, we’ve seen wild seesawing in that year-over-year comparison – down dramatically one month, up again the next. For budget purposes this year, we’ve based our revenue on our projection for the current year, but don’t have confidence to add in the growth of a steady climb.
I know what you’re thinking. With inflated prices, sales tax collections must grow. Unfortunately, that’s only a good theory if the rate of purchasing continues unabated. What may really happen is that our residents cut back as their confidence in the economy wanes. At the same time, the tourists our community relies upon cut back on travel plans. Staying conservative with our revenue projections makes sense.
But what about the expense side of the equation? Our employees are hurting from the impact of inflation. Retaining good employees is critical to our ability to provide great service to Tahlequah, and there are plenty of other job opportunities out there. Typically, the annual increase proposed for city employees is 3 percent. The budget as proposed to the council will include across-the-board increases of 6 percent. We also have a need to fill some key positions that were not possible while we worked to stabilize our finances. As proposed, salaries and benefits will be 72 percent of our General Fund budget. This is comparable to other cities, and we believe it is sustainable.
The positive side of supply chain challenges? A number of capital expenditure projects planned for the current fiscal year are moving slower than originally projected. That gives us the opportunity to review those priorities and reallocate if needed. Many of the requests made by our department heads will be funded.
It’s shaping up to be a good year ahead. "Tahlequah Strong" begins with a strong budget.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.