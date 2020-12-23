The latest and final attempt by President Donald Trump to overturn the election was an exercise in futility from day one. Trump's hope of a different electoral outcome hinged on the efforts of a Texas attorney general with 126 GOP House members along for the ride. There was never any evidence of any widespread fraud, and after 50 or so lawsuits by Team Trump, these suits ended in one loss after another in what was a legal right for the Trump camp to be sure.
But in the final analysis, when we are talking about the legitimacy of contesting a U.S. presidential election, and the attempted litigation is based on meritless efforts, one might argue that after at least 10 or so failures in the state and federal court system that the Trump legal team might as well back off, and the president should concede. But two weeks ago, we witnessed a complete paradigm shift from what Team Trump claimed was widespread voter fraud to what they then claimed was activity on the part of local election officials that denied poll watchers from observing evidence of voter fraud that never existed in the first place.
My question – and I'm sure the question many Americans should be asking – is if the Trump complaint about the lack of proper access to where the vote count was transpiring was so important to the Team Trump objective of overturning the election results, why wasn't this the initial objective in terms of nullifying an election in which Trump lost fair and square?
And there have been two U.S. Supreme Court actions that have validated that. In other words, this whole thing is equivalent to one person telling another person that Bigfoot exists (he does not), and then as the conversation progresses, this person says, "Well, Bigfoot exists, but not because you have seen him, but that Bigfoot covers his tracks as he walks through the woods." Now, this person spinning he yarn would have the other person believe Bigfoot exists, and the evidence is because Bigfoot covers his tracks as he is walking through the woods. Never mind there is no visual evidence, but the logic is because Bigfoot covers his tracks, that is evidence he exists – just as the Trump Team would have you believe the poll watchers were not allowed to see evidence of fraud that never existed in the first place.
At this point, all of Trump's legal efforts have now been exhausted, and it is time for the president to concede. We are now dealing with a surge in COVID cases, with hospitals overwhelmed and over 300,000 Americans dead, yet Trump has wasted time with these silly lawsuits instead of homing the focus of his lame-duck session on putting the immediate health and financial concerns of the American people first. An the process of being consumed with his own ludicrous goal of overturning the election results, the president has been attacking the very integrity of our democracy.
Trump has had his day in court, and last week, the electors cast their ballots as directed by the U.S. Constitution, and the U.S. Supreme Court has spoken, as well, with a clear message to Trump. This Texas lawsuit's goal of overturning election results in key battleground states was unprecedented, and will go down as one of the most shameful examples of post-electoral jurisprudence in American history.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
