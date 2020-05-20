We need to talk! One of the temporary casualties of the recent lockdown has been easy conversation. Coffee Cup Conversations, advisory committee meetings, task force-type teams working on specific projects all stopped. We can’t have a return to normal without restoring the involvement of our community in communication. (Pretty cool how those two words are almost alike, right?)
Gotta say, I’ve missed you. Your ideas and concerns make us stronger. Your willingness to get involved propels us forward.
We’re opening our community again, trying to ensure everyone feels safe joining the conversations. That means smaller meetings may get to be physically together, while larger groups of participants will still have to be on Zoom or a conference call.
My office recently moved into the Armory Municipal Center. One reason for this move is to make it easier for individuals to come by and talk with me. If you’d like to meet, I encourage you to call 918-456-0651, ext. 2262 and make an appointment, or send an email to sue.catron@cityoftahlequah.com.
The proposed budget for next year has been posted to the city of Tahlequah website. There is a Zoom meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. next Thursday, May 28, to give the public the opportunity to weigh in. You can attend a Zoom meeting either with video on your phone or PC, or just call the number and it’s like a conference call. The access code is being published on social media and the website. I hope you’ll take time to look at the budget and join the discussion.
It seems we may have an opportunity to build a dog park in the near future. I know we are a community of pet lovers. We need to talk about those plans and what we expect from this kind of facility. We need some folks who may want to get involved in making a dog park become a part of an integrated, involved community. If you are interested in joining this conversation, would you please call or email the number above and give us your information? I need to know how large an interest group we have so we schedule the right type of meeting.
If you’re a member of an advisory committee, you can anticipate communication about scheduling the next meeting. Smaller groups will be returning to in-person gatherings. We’ll allow space for appropriate distancing, so the actual location may be different for a while.
You’ve had a couple of quiet months to consider the future of our community. It’s time to weigh in and start making it happen. Let’s talk!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
