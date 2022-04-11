COLUMN: Jackson's confirmation speaks volumes about her voters

Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court last week. When she is sworn in this summer, probably in late June, she will be the first African American woman to sit on the court. Even though such a nomination could have, and should have, occurred much sooner, Joe Biden will be the president with a legacy that includes making such a long-overdue nomination to the highest court in the land.
Biden will also be able to say he nominated a highly qualified jurist. Judge Jackson has worked in all three levels of the federal judiciary, has served as a public defender, has experience in private practice, and was a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. She graduated from Harvard Law School, where she was a supervising editor of Harvard Law Review. Due to such impeccable credentials, Jackson's nomination to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had been previously approved by the Senate. Although he was serving in the House and had no official role in the process, prominent Republican Paul Ryan vouched not just for Jackson's qualifications, but her character as well.
Still, Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court was not without its moments of political theater. Of course, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, had to take time to recognize Jackson's fitness for the court, only to proclaim he would vote "no" for her confirmation. Other senators, looking to create something they could point to in order to satisfy their base voters, posed ridiculous questions about children's books and tried to pin Jackson down to a position on expansion of the Supreme Court. The latter issue is a decision for Congress, and justices do not, and absolutely should not, have a vote.
Worse still is Sen. Josh Hawley's behavior. His attempts to insinuate that Jackson is sympathetic to offenders of certain types of terrible crimes revealed more about his nature and personality than it did Jackson's. Perhaps it would be more accurate to say his actions confirmed what we already knew about him when it comes to distorting facts in pursuit of a cynical goal. In this case, his objective was to damage someone's reputation by providing soundbites for media outlets that will amplify his disingenuous message.
There were some Republicans who avoided the theatrics. Susan Collins, Maine; Mitt Romney, Utah; and Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, voted to confirm Jackson. Romney even remained after the vote to show respect to the new justice-in-waiting by applauding after the results of the vote were announced. In 2012, I seriously considered voting for Romney for president.
Romney's decisions and behavior since his return to the Senate after his failed presidential bid have bolstered my confidence that the hunch I had during that election a decade ago - that Romney is a good and decent person - was not in error. Although there has been no reason for me to evaluate her through the lens of a constituent, it seems that Murkowski would fit that description as well. I choose to remain strategically silent about Collins.
Jackson's ascension to the Supreme Court will not affect its ideological balance. Through dishonest, deceitful, and abhorrent tactics, a 6-3 conservative tilt has been established. Since Jackson is replacing the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who is perceived to be a liberal presence on the court, that balance will remain. However, Jackson's perspective will be invaluable on a court that is increasingly being asked to settle policy questions and mediate political conflicts. She may initially write more dissenting opinions than Democrats would like, but dissents have more value than people recognize.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, instructor of political science at NSU, and former mayor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.