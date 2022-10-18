COLUMN: Jan. 6 investigations are neccessary

The Jan. 6 Committee held what its members said would be its final public hearing last Thursday afternoon.
The information presented in the hearing was not as revelatory as what was provided in the first several hearings. This was largely a product of most of what was presented being part of a summation of the committee's findings thus far. There were probably few people who watched the hearing, or read about it, who needed the reminders that the attack on the U.S. Capitol was not spontaneous and was not peaceful.
There was one action taken during the hearing that, if successful, might lead the committee to hold another public event: The committee voted to subpoena Donald Trump. The odds of Trump following the subpoena's order to testify are slim. After all, it is easier to change your rhetoric from "they're only telling one side of the story" to "they just want to embarrass me." It's especially easy for Trump to do because so many people are willing to ignore the blatant logical inconsistencies he puts forward to avoid answering any questions.
The committee did the right thing in issuing the subpoena. Not doing so would have provided opportunities for Trump loyalists and defenders to claim he was never asked to provide his perspective on things. The official, formal, public, and visible vote to try to compel him to provide testimony might prevent Trump's victimization narrative from fully taking hold. That it would be a distortion of the facts to claim victimhood would not stop Trump doing so, but at least now there are recordings and paperwork to show Trump was asked to chime in but chose not to do so.
It is still surprising whenever someone tries to minimize the attack on the Capitol. You wonder just how selective their informational choices are if they can still - with a straight face - say that what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, was nonviolent. How narrow must the reading, viewing, and listening choices be for a person to truly believe descriptions of events that day are being exaggerated for effect? How strong must loyalty to a party or figure be for someone to ignore what happened or portray it as a "false flag" operation? It is astounding how many people still try to shift the blame toward groups of people whom no one can demonstrate had any involvement.
The chairman of the committee, Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, tried to address the last question. He pointed out most of the people who provided testimony and evidence to the committee were Republicans. Of course, that only made those already convinced that the whole investigation was a partisan witch hunt that they were right all along. As when it was pointed out that there are Republicans members on the Jan. 6 Committee, and Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were accused of being Nancy Pelosi's handpicked RINOs, those who already believed party politics were the driving force behind the investigation will find their way back to that comforting illusion by allowing themselves to believe testimony was only offered under legal duress.
The investigation into the capitol attack was absolutely necessary, the hearings equally so. They have undoubtedly finally shaken some people free from the influence of a con man. But some still find it much more convenient, palatable, or both to profess belief in the scam he, and his few remaining enablers, are perpetrating. Mockery and dismissal of those people is not the solution to the problem, but silence in the face of such staggering inaccuracies isn't, either.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
