Last week, I was at a meeting of CNHI Oklahoma editors. The organizers set us up at tables with name placards at our appointed spots, along with "Welcome to Stillwater" notebooks and matching ink pens. I brought the notebook and pen back with me to Tahlequah, but not the placard: I was amused to note the graphic designer blamed for the gaffe thought I worked for the "Tallequah Daily Press."
It struck me that I was the oldest person in the room. This is not unusual these days when journalists get together. Several years ago at an Oklahoma Press Association banquet, I heard a wet-behind-the-ears reporter refer to me as "that older woman." I can only imagine what that whippersnapper will say if I show up this year, since I'll be 60 by then. Chances are, he'll be the one missing in action. Whippersnappers tend to ease into public relations slots when it dawns on them they'll never make the Fortune 500 list in journalism.
I found out this past Friday that I was wrong about my age assessment. At least one person out-geezered me: our national editor, who informed me he was just shy of Medicare eligibility. I can only hope I'll last long enough to collect Medicare - and that the newspaper industry will last until both Dennis and I are in our graves. Given the tendency of editors to succumb to stress and die upright at their desks at a relatively young age, at this point I'm optimistic.
There were plenty of young editors at the meeting - by that I mean, people in their mid- to late 30s. And even if they didn't still have the rosy bloom of youth in their cheeks, I'd have recognized their tender years. When we dinosaurs fell into "shop talk," some of the kiddos' eyes began to glaze over, but they were loathe to ask for clarification. I suppressed a grin when the national and deputy national editors began talking about "kickers" and "hammers." A few furtive glances were exchanged, and I could almost read their inquiring minds: "What are those old codgers talking about?"
Unless they work at a large paper, many journalists under age 40 haven't even seen a printing press, because most print shops now are "hubbed." They certainly aren't acquainted with the old Compugraphic typesetters we used to work on, or the waxer through which we had to feed prepared copy before rolling it down on a layout page. They haven't heard the shrill ding-a-ling of the wire machine when an urgent bulletin comes across it. They haven't faced the hazards of X-Acto blades, huffed chemicals from a darkroom, or watched a circ employee use a bundler that growls intermittently. They don't know how to count headlines or lay down ruby lift for photos. It's all digital now, and while it's safer and quicker, it isn't as much fun.
Despite technological advancements, you'd think industry jargon would still be in vogue. But it's not part of the college curricula, nor is traditional note-taking. A cub reporter will sit through a three-hour meeting, recording the whole thing, then return to the office and listen to the event again in its entirety, plunking along on the keyboard. This makes no sense to me or my aging colleagues, because of its inefficiency. Six hours for the "double" meeting, then another two hours or so to write up the story, factoring in liberal use of the rewind button on the recorder. Back in my day, a reporter could cobble together three or four fairly robust stories in eight hours with spot-on accuracy, even with sloppy notes - and I see no reason that shouldn't be the case today.
Old journalists still have fun with our code talk. To this day, when people call me looking for stories we published years ago, and I invite them to drop by during regular business hours and "go through the morgue," they usually seem insulted. Earlier this year, a fellow asked me about a piece on Donald Trump we printed a few years back. I said, "I don't think it's made the morgue yet, but you'll likely find it in our online archives." He took umbrage with what he saw as my use of the pronoun "it" to describe Mr. Trump, and added, "Of course, he ain't made the morgue, but I bet-choo lib'ral journalists look forward to the day!"
For anyone who cares, newspapers still use kickers (also known as eyebrows), hammers, refers (pronounced "reefer"), subheads, studs, widows, banners, bylines, cutlines, flags, crop marks, datelines, teasers, skyboxes, dingbats, folios, mastheads, slugs, and sidebars. We still print broadsheets, though they've grown increasingly narrow, and sometimes our ad staffs sell double trucks, bastard doubles and sig pages. We try to avoid widows and gutters and bumping heads. Ragged left or right doesn't refer to a hobo of either political persuasion. A "news hole" is not a derogatory term for a woman journalist, but space on the pages dedicated to copy.
The newsroom ain't what it used to be, but we oldsters remember what it was like. Youngsters are just going to have to put up with our reminiscing and curmudgeonly attitudes until we kick and wind up in the other morgue.
