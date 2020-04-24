When Woodward and Bernstein did their thing back in the 1970s and Richard Nixon got whatever was coming to him, many teenagers decided to become journalists. Our intentions were noble: We wanted to hold the feet of public officials to the fire, and we cared about our country, so aspiring to the Fourth Estate was a lofty goal.
None of us were stupid enough to think we'd get rich. Anyone that stupid doesn't belong in journalism, since it takes intellectual prowess and cognitive thinking skills to cobble together stories that read well. But we did understand we might have to make sacrifices for the greater good. Therefore, as I've told several friends who are horrified that we're on the job while others are sheltering from home, journalists are trained for just the sort of national emergency we now find ourselves addressing with COVID-19. We just hoped we'd never have to use that training.
Like cops and firefighters, journalists run toward disasters and scenes that cry out for public attention - though whereas the former do it literally, we do it metaphorically. Journalists often feel a kinship with cops, though since we are all assumed (wrongly) to be politically liberal, we are also assumed to be cop-haters because progressive thinkers always hate cops (also wrong). Journalists don't think of themselves as heroes, but they do consider themselves public servants. Unlike the "political servants" whom we elect to office, we're not grasping for money or power or perks, because there are none to have. We're just doing our jobs, and the only reward is a byline.
The irony of COVID-19, for journalists, is not the situation itself. There are myriad stories to be told, from the public views of quarantine, to the pain of shuttered businesses, to the dilemma of parents not used to teaching their own kids, to the fear that the economy will be reopened too early to stop the spread of disease. We have astronomical unemployment claims, and we have the hypocrisy of those who rail against socialism being the first to jab their hands out for stimulus checks. And of course, we have reality show stars-turned-politicians suggesting injections of bleach disinfectant might wipe out the virus, setting up a scenario similar to the one that had preteens snacking on Tide pods. And on the side, Okie journalists have the collapse of the fossil fuel industry.
But reporting on those events and idiosyncrasies - and now, being labeled a purveyor of "fake news" when we do it - is all in a day's work. What's creating a quandary is redundancy in reporting.
Almost every headline over the past few weeks included some variant of the word "cancel." Sometimes it's "canceling" or "canceled" - and in the U.S., it's only one "L," though the UK prefers two. Nationalistic grammar makes little difference to a stateside reporter, because we rely on the "journalists' bible" - the Associated Press Stylebook - and it uses one "L." Except for "cancellation," which has two. That needs to be remedied, like the conundrum of child care, which insisted upon hyphens for some derivatives - "baby-sit, baby-sitting" - and a space for "baby sitter." Some AP flack eventually decided that made no sense, but I suspect it had to do with the outcry from sports editors, who would prefer hyphens be eliminated altogether. Now, no matter what form, there is neither a space nor a hyphen; it's one word.
Functions don't always have to be canceled; they can be nixed, dropped, or stricken from the schedule, though the latter phrase is a bit unwieldy. Sometimes, they can be postponed, or rescheduled, which offers more variety in verbiage. But what about when a business continues to operate, or events stay on the calendar? We are compelled to let readers know COVID-19 has not put the kibosh on all aspects of our lives, but doing so forces us to overuse the word "still." Journalists are good with nouns and better with verbs, and we're taught that only weak writers rely on adjectives for color. But adverbs are another animal altogether, and in this case, many of us are stumped. We find ourselves repeatedly referring to something as "still" being open, "still" serving food, "still" helping the needy, or "still" selling vacuum cleaners - which are apparently "essential" to those who actually clean their houses. We could say "continuing to," but that's even more boring, and doesn't work well for headlines.
Other phrases of which journalists are tired of seeking replacements: "Sheltering at home"; "reopening the economy"; "distance learning"; "curbside service"; and "crisis task force." The word "essential" seems insulting anymore. Initialisms are eye-rollers, too - especially "PPE," which seems like it should have an "s" because it's used in a plural sense. But since it means "Personal Protective Equipment," it's already more or less plural. We get tired of having to spell it out on first reference, but if we don't, there's the inevitable call from someone who just doesn't get it - as with like ATV, for all-terrain vehicle, or PFD, for personal flotation device. Some initialisms make no sense even when you do spell them out. A good example is APC, which stands for "actual physical control," and is the citation given to a drunk found passed out behind the wheel of his car, but usually parked on the side of the road.
The other day, some curmudgeon called to argue with me about the "L's" in "canceled." He saw this typo several times a day in our paper, and finally, he decided he had to say something. I told him I'd send him a screenshot of the AP Stylebook entry, but not only did he not know what a stylebook was, he didn't know what a screenshot was. He was clever in his own way; he asked, "Are you gonna start puttin' them u's in words lack 'color' and 'flavor' like them Brits do?" I said no, because the stylebook doesn't want us to. I'm just glad I still have a thesaurus.
