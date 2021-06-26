On June 12, some of the Tahlequah Daily Press crew went to Oklahoma City for the Oklahoma Press Association convention. Among our entourage were Publisher Gary Jackson and his wife, Sharon; News Editor Grant Crawford and his girlfriend, Cassidy Henshaw (C.C. for short); me and my husband, Chris; and from the Stilwell Democrat-Journal, Renee Fite and her husband, John.
Chris, who has been at as many of these as I have, said this was the best time he’s had. I pointed out it’s always more fun when you’re hanging with winners, although we didn’t know we’d be named the top newspaper in our division until several hours and several cocktails into the evening. And it’s true we’ve won the Sequoyah Award before. So it must have been the company we were keeping.
The convention was canceled last year due to COVID, so a bunch of stir-crazy journalists showed up for this year’s soiree. A number complained there were only two “free drink” coupons in this year’s packet, whereas in the past, they recalled getting three. But a few gave away their tickets, with one saying that after a year of imbibing, he was trying to cut back. More likely, he was afraid if he didn’t cut back, he might cut loose, and someone like me would write a column about it.
Being in the company of such esteemed journalists can be intimidating. Yes, I made it into the Journalism Hall of Fame a few years back, thanks to the testimonials of a few local dignitaries and a past NSU president or two. I’ve won as many or more awards for my editorials and columns than many in the state, plus other writing awards, including for investigative reporting. That was when I was younger, and had more energy, although if anything, I’ve grown bolder. After all, I’ve lived past the 58 years at which time most of us have succumbed to heart attacks, lung cancer, or cirrhosis of the liver. But did I deserve any of the accolades?
There’s real talent in Oklahoma journalism, and serious commitment and passion for the profession. It’s easy to feel small next to industry giants like David Stringer, publisher of the Lawton Constitution, whom I met my first year at OU in 1978. Or Cindy Ball, who was at the Enid News and Eagle for years before leaving, and is back as editor and publisher. I served on an editorial writing panel with both of them, and thank goodness they sounded dignified and polished, since I’m sure I sounded like a rube. Gary and our group publisher, Dale Brendel, were both sitting in the back, and though they both told me later that I did fine, I suspect they were being nice.
I’ve often mentioned the image of the old-line journalist: a hard-drinking, hard-cursing, chain-smoking curmudgeon always suspicious of everyone and everything, and who hopes no one discovers the crinkled brown paper bag with the booze bottle in his top desk drawer. But these days, no one can smoke in a newsroom, and the crude bottle tucked away behind the reporter’s notepads has been replaced by genteel cocktail parties, wherein we exchange howdy-dos with peers, and express tempered curiosity – because suspicion is the purview of conspiracy theorists, whom we file away with the proudly ignorant and the maniacs who bay at the moon. Today’s young whippersnapper journalists can look like fashion models – like Stillwater News Press’ Ashlynd Huffman, who sailed away with a boatload of writing awards, as her long, blonde hair streamed behind her. The kids are sharp as whips, and we old-timers are happy to leave what’s left of our legends to them.
It is possible to get one’s ego stroked, if the jolly journalist flaunting flattery has used all of his drink coupons, as well as those he scored from sober peers. Several young journos introduced themselves to me, with one turning the color of a beet after gushing, “You’re older than I thought you were!” Another fellow asked me if I knew a certain journo, now deceased – a former TDP staffer who was booted by our then-publisher for activities I won’t get into now. He was one of the most talented folks I’ve ever known, but he had – as this other former colleague described it – “a criminal streak.” I had to agree.
The most amusing encounter was with an older journalist who said several times she wished she’d had the opportunity to be on my “team.” She’d heard we “have a good time.” She had been told stories about our mythical former publisher, the late Brad Sugg, who could turn a tea cozy into a stack of $20 bills. I finally told her if she had ever actually made it to my “team,” she might not like me so much, because there was always someone bad-mouthing me behind my back. She blurted, “Who is it? I’ll kick their *ss.” Then, she realized Grant was just a few feet away, talking to the recently retired Enid publisher, Jeff Funk. She whispered, “It’s not him, is it?” I got the impression she was sizing Grant up, trying to decide if she could take him in a fight.
Our crew went back to the Skirvin, and kicked back in the Red Piano bar for an hour or so. It did my heart good that both Gary and Grant, at the first OPA convention for either of them, came away winners. If Gary makes good on his threat to retire, it could be his last, too – but I’m pretty good at making threats myself.
