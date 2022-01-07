COLUMN: 'Joy' hard to find, but it's worth the work

Roman Catholics, and members of mainline Christian denominations, know about Advent wreaths, which have now been stowed until the next season. They feature four candles, which are lit on consecutive weekend Mass days, until Christmas itself arrives. And Catholics get to celebrate Christmas as a "season," lasting more than the single day most evangelical churches recognize.
One of the first things noticed by new recruits - or "pledges," as I call them, in a passing nod to the university Greek system - is that one of these candles is not like the others. And in a passing nod to Sesame Street, there's no need to guess which one: It's pink. The other three are purple. The pink candle, lit on the third Sunday of Advent, represents "joy" - specifically, the exultation Christians experience in anticipation of Christ's birth.
"Joy" can be elusive, even in church sanctuaries. I'm among the cynics who argue jubilation became more scarce following 9/11, when America lost its sense of confidence as a nation. But even now, in a country rent by political strife, if you seek joy, you might find it - like Geddy Lee of the rock group Rush sang, there's not much to believe in, but there's a "ghost of a chance" that we might "find someone to love, and make it last." But that's love, not joy. They're two different things. Joy is fleeting, almost always.
I recall a Mass in the late 1990s at St. Brigid, when the music, ritual, messages and everything else came together so perfectly that some parishioners were in tears. I was one, and so was Rachel Farinelli, sitting in front of me, a bit to the left. She and I may be the only ones who remember that special occasion. But Rachel is a sentimental sort; me, not so much.
I have about 900 Facebook "friends," and many routinely offer cheery posts suggesting they live in a constant state of bliss, regardless of complications which I may or may not know about. A few I know to be authentic – Suzy Boling and Patti Hale come immediately to mind. But others, who figuratively wave their arms in the air and sway, eyes shut, as they hear the strains of modern Christian music piped through their sanctuaries - or at least, through the internet or their own heads - are putting on a front to mask sorrow or anger. No one's really fooled. Banner-wavers want to be seen as happy, but their friends know they are miserable deep inside. That knowledge is especially pervasive if they live here in Tahlequah, which is still small enough to pass gossip 90 percent accurately. And Facebook? Well, that's a grapevine the likes of which none of us old-timers could have anticipated.
If you aren't exposed to "hate" on a regular basis, you are not on Facebook, or you've unfollowed nearly everyone or winnowed down your friends list to a few dozen like-minded souls. That's assuming you aren't yourself among the haters, who have partitioned themselves into groups of seething discontentment, fearing and despising those whom they've categorized as "others," and asking politicians to pass laws to stifle their liberty, if not snuff out their lives. If you don't believe me, just look at the bills filed across the country. Keep a bucket next to you while you read.
But "joy" can and must be found, if we're to retain our sanity. It might not be possible to reach across the aisle yet, because our "enemies" will view that gentle act with suspicion, and likely reject it, anyway. Most of my friends with whom I do not share the tendency to worship certain politicians kicked me to the curb years ago, and even if I apologized for my abhorrent views, they wouldn't want me back in their folds, nor would I want to be there. So it's up to us, as individuals, to find our own joy wherever we may.
I find it relaxing for 15 minutes every evening in the hot tub – sometimes with a cocktail – with my husband, to discuss the events of the day. In my case, and usually his, the day hasn't ended. I'm awaiting pages to proof, and he may get a call from someone telling him a building is flooding. But that's a brief respite, with no cell phones barking or dinner timer beeping - nothing but a balding white cat squalling at the french doors for treats, and he can be temporarily ignored.
I find it with music, especially live concerts, though those have been rare lately. It can be the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra performing Beethoven's Ninth or Dvorak's New World Symphony, or collaborating with Tulsa Ballet for a holiday production of "The Nutcracker." It can be any one of the 12 stages at New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festivals of the past, or those we hope will be part of our future. It could be the "Toxic Twins" Steven Tyler and Joe Perry sharing a mic and dropping f-bombs at each other during an Aerosmith show, with Tyler screeching and inserting the occasional yodel or plunking at the piano, and Perry's guitar howling, or in the case of one song, growling; that's not his black Les Paul, but a Fender base posing as one. And I would describe the Oct. 29 Rolling Stones concert as a few solid hours of mass euphoria, partly because they're living legends, and partly because my sister and I got close enough to the stage at one point to see Jagger's facial expressions. I didn't realize he looked right at us and motioned to us until I saw my video. (Lisa said he was probably thinking, "Those crazy women are almost as old as I am!")
Joy is a bowl of my husband's chili verde, or a couple of Pam Moore's tamales, usually made with the help of Teddye Snell. Joy is watching "Bohemian Rhapsody" with Rex and Tammy Guinn in their home, while the dogs – a 90-pound golden lab and an 8-pound Yorkie – vie for lap space. It is a British-inspired Christmas dinner, including authentic mincemeat pie, with my son and his girlfriend. It is a ride on a hair-raising roller coaster – Millennium Force at Cedar Point, or Velocicoaster at Universal Orlando. Or it could be riding the "Hagrid" coaster while wearing Harry Potter gear for your respective Hogwart's House (in my case, Ravenclaw; in Chris', Slytherin). It's a day at Disney World or Disneyland. It's a meal in a great restaurant, even if you can't afford it. It is a few hours in the Art Institute of Chicago looked for the millionth time at my favorite Hubert Robert paintings (for Chris, Salvador Dali), or at The Met or the Louvre, or any other museum where I happen to be. It's anywhere in Europe, but especially Rome at night, searching for the best gelateria, or the hidden jewel of Colmar, France, and discovering a children's choir singing in the cathedral. It's mincemeat pie in London, then watching your son order his first "legal" beer at a pub in the theater district. It's a few days in Key West and conch everything. It is a good book, read in bed under the lamp while my husband snores nearby. It is a few hours on a warm beach (usually with my bikini-clad sister), lulled into a comfortable doze by the endless lapping of waves. Renee Fite would agree.
Finding joy shouldn't take effort, but it does. But it's worth the work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.