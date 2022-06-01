COLUMN: Just a typical week of gun violence

“When the judgment day comes, civilization will have an alibi: 'I never took a human life, I only sold the fellow the gun to take it with,'” Will Rogers, 1929.
At the time of this writing, 19 students at Robb Elementary School and two adults have perished from a mass gun attack in Uvalde, Texas. At least 17 more were injured. The shooter was killed in a gun battle with responding officers. The shooter bought two guns, legally, two days after turning 18 on May 16. No flags, no wait, no screening. Now, he too, is dead.
At a press conference of leading Texas officials following the shootings, Beto O’Rourke approached the stage to ask about effective strategies for ending mass shootings. He accused lawmakers of supporting gun policies to satisfy pro-gun constituents over children. O’Rourke told Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, “This is totally predictable.” He was shouted-down by the officials holding the press conference with obscenities and demands that he be removed.
Texas leaders dropped their solemn and respectful demeanor to skip talking about taking action against assault weapons. After O’Rourke departed the auditorium, they resumed their pious sympathy. It rang like a hollow-point bullet, because condolences mean very little if those who can curb public snipers choose instead to amplify the misunderstanding of the constitutional framers’ intent.
And O’Rourke made a good point. The massacre was predictable. Ninety-six people have been injured or killed in mass shootings in Texas this year. By the time this newspaper is delivered, that number likely will have grown. And certainly the national gun violence registry will have added more tragedy to the list that is already so long this year that we’re already nearly at the same number as the entire 2021 year-end total.
New Yorker cartoonist Andy Borowitz spoofed Abbott for ducking the chance to have a bipartisan dialog on gun violence: “Without warning, out of nowhere, there he appeared, saying things,” the Governor of Texas said. “I’m still shaking just thinking about it.”
Abbott says that the problem could be solved by mental health treatment. That’s an oversimplified view, for many reasons. Killers can buy guns in a neighboring state with looser laws. They drive to states like Oklahoma. Abbott’s critics don’t disagree about mental health screening, but call for stronger measures and comprehensive solutions. Abbott’s critics also point out that the Texas governor has slashed funding for mental health programs. Sandy Hook Promise, a group of parents of children killed and damaged at Sandy Hook Elementary, calls for expanded background checks and elimination of the “gun-show loophole” which allows the sale of guns with no background checks at all. The group advocates for several other strategies too, including reinstatement of the assault weapons ban and a national gun owners’ registry.
The internet is aflame with memes about how our children are laying down their lives in some hypothetical tribute to the National Rifle Association. The Uvalde Texas school children, all under age 11, were killed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.
Flash forward to the NRA convention where Trump and Cruz spoke while others rightfully shied away from the event, predicting bad PR. Musical performers Don McLean & Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers declined to perform. Trump called for more guns as a solution. Guns were banned at the hall for Trump’s speech. But guns in the hands of law enforcement didn’t save the Uvalde children.
Over the weekend, in Muskogee County, a shooter has killed one Taft Memorial Day celebrant, and wounded seven bystanders, two of whom are children. It is a typical week for random gun killings in America.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
