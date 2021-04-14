George Floyd was born in North Carolina, and grew up playing high school and college football and basketball in Houston. We all know people who have dark skin are treated worse in the South. I feel pretty sure that sometime during the last minutes of his life, George Floyd knew he was big game to a "man with a badge."
Originally, they said his death resulted from 8 minutes and 39 seconds of helpless torture constituting excessive use of force, but the video evidence shows Derek Chauvin pinned him on the pavement for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. A respiratory and critical care specialist testified in Chauvin’s trial that shallow breathing under compression couldn’t deliver oxygen to George’s organs. George suffered brain damage in the first 5 minutes and 3 seconds of being crushed. A chilling fact was that the bound man pressed against a car tire with his fingertips, to leverage just the tiniest bit of precious air. He used all his might to stay alive. It wasn’t enough.
Defendant Chauvin remained on the dead man’s neck for another three minutes after the life was gone out of him. Was there a time in that three minutes when Chauvin realized he had killed a man, and was frozen there in that heinous pose, dreading what would come, with his heart wrenched in tragedy? I want to think he cried on the inside and hated himself, he so regretted it. Even now, is he horrified by what he did? Does he want out of his evil skin? Can he keep from getting down on his knees to beg forgiveness from the dead man? I need to think he has done some soul-searching for the honorable way out of this incomprehensible senselessness. But I have found no apology and no remorse.
Trial witnesses who recounted the event, or showed the footage they took, said they regret not risking their own lives to intervene. Maybe they could have broken the spell and stopped it. Or maybe it would morph into a free-for-all with the message lost in accusations and counter accusations. But I think answers come when one side honors in good faith "the rules" because it gives the legal system a clear side to take. Maybe George Floyd had to die for the sins of our system, and just like Jesus’ disciples, no one stepped in to bridge the gap between what the legal systems says we have a right to, and what it looks like when there is an imbalance of powers. Yet, I grieve it.
“A riot is the language of the unheard,” said a wise man. Across the nation in almost every state, people march and speak out and seek justice. A rusty pendulum creaked and began to shift back toward the middle. The zeitgeist began to spread, as if to say, “If not now, when? If not here, where?” A commentator on NPR opined that this will change law enforcement everywhere. Maybe. There will be audits to review past claims of excessive force by law enforcement outfits across America. Some people should never have been cops. They’ll go back to the private sector, where there is less discretion and less power to brutalize people.
Will good cops rise up, becoming leaders? Will smart policing go back to how it was in the days when Andy Sellers would come driving up the dusty road with your youthful son, and maybe not even tell you the whole story about why the kid ought to be kept home a month? Will we will raise tender children, with a deep sense of respect for the sanctity of human life – a true biblical, Christlike appreciation for why not to kill?
If not now, when?
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
