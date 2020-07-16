One aspect of the United States Supreme Court is that the chief justice and the eight associate justices are charged with the monumental task of deciding cases based on their constitutional merit, rather than political pressure. These are judges who really have to separate themselves from partisanship, as well as emotion. They must make decisions based on constitutional principles regardless of their allegiance to a particular party. Marbury v. Madison (1803) was such an example. The writ of mandamus that Mr. William Marbury filed with SCOTUS to have his appointment as justice of the peace in Washington delivered, was such an exercise in the separation of politics from U.S. constitutional principles.
While Chief Justice John Marshall was sympathetic to Marbury, his Federalist Party ally, Marshall wrote the opinion which was a ruling against a Congress which passed a law that gave the high court a power that the Constitution said that the nine justices did not possess. In other words, Marshall argued that the court did not have original jurisdiction over this type of case, and that it should have originated in the lower court.
One of the constitutional powers of the presidency is to appoint members of the federal judiciary. It is a power in which a sitting president can indirectly help make the platform become a reality without waiting for the Congress to act. President Franklin D. Roosevelt, during the Great Depression, presented legislation that would have increased the size of the court from nine to 15. These concerns were warranted, because FDR had seen the court strike down many New Deal laws. FDR's re-election in 1936 was, to him, a mandate on curbing the power of those justices.
Americans may be asking if Chief Justice John Roberts is shifting to the left of the spectrum. Recent majority opinions that include the striking down of a restrictive abortion law in Louisiana regarding admitting privileges would certainly present the appearance of a liberal justice indeed. It does seem like a no-brainer in terms of where Roberts' jurisprudence is heading, correct? However, Roberts is known for his concern about respecting the integrity of the federal court system, so maybe it is not that Roberts is actually moving to the left because of some ideological shift on his part. Roberts' opinion, which came down against Louisiana's admitting privilege law, was a victory for the pro-life segment of America as admitting privilege laws are what give hospitals veto power over whether an abortion provider can continue offering care.
As a result of the majority opinion issued by SCOTUS in Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt (2016), there was an affirmation by the court that the U.S. constitutional right for a woman to have the access to abortion services still exists in the country. The recent Louisiana abortion case was identical to the 2016 case in Texas, and Roberts basically said that the state of Louisiana and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals cannot use a regulatory abortion law to prevent women from having abortions. Roberts was also not really endorsing DACA, but rather the chief justice was telling the DHS that they simply did not properly rescind DACA by using the legal procedure.
From the days of the FDR "court-packing" scheme to the days of a major conservative backlash against Chief Justice Earl Warren, we have witnessed the slippery slope of justices in terms of that fine line that is sometimes tread between upholding the U.S. constitutional values and loyalty to the ideology of the party. I think that Roberts is, ultimately, protecting the integrity of the court, while Roberts' "shift" is inadvertent.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.