I come from a world of girls. Strong feminist moms and dads raise girls who can go anywhere and do anything now.
At least, we have believed that, though we didn’t push the 1982 Equal Rights Amendment past the goal line. But we made a point. Changed the perspective. Shifted the question.
Many of our parents grew up in homes where the mom was the team leader. I do not know how far back it goes, but for all my years, I have lived in matriarchies on both sides of the family. As they grew up, I told my daughter and nieces that girls can be anything. I persistently encouraged one niece to be an astronaut. She did not go that career route, but she changes lives by loving kids across the color lines and income strata – helping children grow up to feel "good enough." I figure she’s multiplying the field of women astronauts.
And now, this week. for the first time in history, little kids finally get to see a brown woman executing the second-highest job in the world. It makes my eyes rain. I think of Hillary Clinton, who worked a lifetime for that and came so close.
It is hard to beam in a mask, but I did just that when I learned Kamala Harris would be sworn in as 49th vice president by my favorite U.S. Supreme Court justice, Sonia Sotomayor. If she lived in Tahlequah, I’m sure Sotomayor would be teaching at NSU, and doing yoga at the 108. You would see her on the pages of this paper.
And now: First Latina justice swears in first woman vice president. We women are not so equal yet that we can say everything is gender-neutral. But it is appropriate to savor that which was 231 years in the making. It is a punctuated paradigm shift.
Joe Biden is the sixth vice president in history to be elected to the presidency. No vice president in history is a former president, but living vice presidents include Walter Mondale, Dan Quayle, and Al Gore, in addition to Biden. It is not inconceivable that some president would like the big jobs so much that one will someday switch seats with a VP In America, we typically reelect incumbents. It is not unreasonable to think of Kamala Harris as a potential future president.
Closer to home, in the Sequoyah County District Courthouse, the upstairs hallway is lined with historical photos of attorneys and judges. There was one woman in the 1985 Bar Association group picture. I could have been in that photo with her. Mary Barksdale, Tina Glory Jordan and Diana Bond Fishinghawk were the three women attorneys in Cherokee County when I began practicing law in Tahlequah in 1983.
It was a frontier of sorts, for women attorneys. We wore modest dressy suits and boots with no cleavage, and rarely heels and hosiery. In federal court, I wore Annie Hall neckties in homage to the local dress code that was based on the outmoded presumption that all attorneys were men. It was an adventure – translating everything into the just-barely-feminine version of attorney conduct. We had subtle private jokes, not unlike Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s "dissent collar." Wonderful federal bankruptcy court judge Jim Ryan jokingly said it would be a hypothetical "fraud upon the court" if a woman attorney were to wear a culotte skirt.
I am savoring a momentary giddiness about Kamala Harris and Sonia Sotomayor – wrapping up a formidable career in this culmination of achievement. Women can have a fierce spark of determination, and I see it in the twinkle of Kamala Harris’ eyes.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.