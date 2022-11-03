COLUMN: Kathy's picks for Nov. 8 elections

Editor's note: Views expressed by this columnist and others do not necessarily reflect those of the Tahlequah Daily Press, its staff, or CNHI. TDP will publish in the Nov. 6 edition a column expressing differing views, by someone other than a candidate or staff, if it's received by 5 p.m. Nov. 3 and follows established protocols.
Author's note: My picks lean moderate. My choices reflect a heart for education, women, and Oklahoma families. Use Ballotopedia online to plan your ballot in advance. Vote early at your County Election Board as a walk-in if you want to save waiting in line.
Education Secretary: With gusto, I endorse Jena Nelson. She's got superior experience in education and a sensible agenda. Incumbent Ryan Walters' unconventional, bizarre curriculum notions would garner lawsuits, taking tax dollars from students.
Governor: I'm "Voting for Joy," as Hofmeister's TV ads urge. Joy Hofmeister draws on her teaching experience and plays well among moderates across the spectrum. Stitt's scandals have wasted taxpayer money, and he gratuitously antagonizes 13% of Okies - a half-million Native Americans in Oklahoma. Hofmeister is the more competent choice.
District 2 U.S. Congress: I'm endorsing dark-horse candidate Naomi Andrews for the U.S. House for Eastern Oklahoma. Andrews isn't lavishly funded, but I relate to her as a single parent raising children alone and making a living in an economy tailored to two-parent families. She will bring a fresh new perspective to Congress. Andrews is the farthest thing from a career politician. She's a fresh face with smarts and boundless energy, and she's passionate about fair voting. This race is important because democracy is on the ballot, and independent thinkers are important to safeguard elections.
U.S. Senate: Gutsy Kendra Horn is a hard-working miracle maker who is running against Tea Party Trumper Markwayne Mullin. Mullin knew in advance of the Capitol riot threat, but did not alert authorities, and he voted against certifying the election afterward. Horn is famous for her brilliant and strategic campaign, which busted through the gerrymander in U.S. Congressional House District 5. Republicans had held this seat for 44 years. Mullin helped Trump run up $6 trillion in unfunded expenditures, and hasn't fixed that yet. The winner of this race should have a plan to resolve that debt. Moreover, if Republicans gain a majority in both the House and Senate, they plan to gut Social Security, thereby kicking 65 million Americans to the curb. I don't see that as a defensible move. Kendra Horn gets my vote, hands down.
U.S. Senate: I'm supporting Madison Horn over James Lankford because incumbent Lankford, like Mullin, knew in advance of the possibility of the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion and failed to notify appropriate authorities. Lawmakers should probably make laws, not motivate and support anarchists. Every incumbent lawmaker who knew in advance and did not report the pending Trump coup attempt should be replaced with lawmakers who are loyal to the rule of law and uphold the Constitution. That would have been authentic patriotism.
Attorney General: Libertarian Lynda Steele won the social media straw poll and gets my endorsement because Oklahoma taxpayers have been backing the status quo's frivolous unwinnable lawsuits for four years. Stop stupid spending by electing someone who won't sue other states and such.
Lieutenant Governor: I pick moderate Melinda Alizadeh-Fard, who seeks to modernize the policy perspective of that office.
Oklahoma State Representative District 4: I endorse Democrat Charles Arnall, who is a pro-education teacher and a Vietnam veteran who understands the price of conflict, and also has multigenerational local roots. Incumbent Bob Ed Culver is personable, and an intergenerational friend. However, he thinks and votes like a Texan, and isn't as charming as his father was at local retail politics. Culver voted against local environmentalism and women. He votes with punitive lawmakers who make life hard for LGBTQ citizens.
Oklahoma Corporation Commission: Margaret Bowman is the informal straw poll social media favorite. It would be nice to have a woman on the OCC.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
