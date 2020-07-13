Two weeks ago, Oklahomans voted to enshrine Medicaid expansion into the state constitution by approving State Question 802. The vote was close.
Though individual reasons that influence a person's vote varied, the organized opposition did everything possible to associate expansion with Nancy Pelosi, Obamacare, and the former president himself. Those arguments were not totally invalid, as the expansion is part of the Affordable Care Act that was crafted by the Obama administration and supported - and guided through the House of Representatives - by then-Speaker Pelosi.
It is regrettable, though, that invocations of those figures were meant to make people angry and distract from the possibility of a more rational discourse on the issue. The consideration of "federal control" of health care is a philosophical concern entirely appropriate to include in the debate. The arithmetic involved with the state's budget is also fair game. But conversations and discussions on the topic did not end there. Bogeymen (and women) had to be created, and emotion was brought front and center.
The reason is that on many of the more rational, empirical, common-sense facets of expansion, the opposition was on very shaky ground. The state of Oklahoma's budget is likely to benefit from the "yea" vote of Oklahomans regarding the expansion of SoonerCare - the name Oklahoma gives to the programs funded by Medicaid. The issue of "federal control" of health care can seem incidental to many people who see the obvious need for more people to be given access to doctors, clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies. So, quite often, and certainly just before the election, enormous effort was put into place to emotionally manipulate people into voting against their own interests.
The result of the vote indicates there was some success in that effort. Rural areas tended to vote against the measure, even in places where their hospitals had predictably closed or were in undeniable danger of doing so. They voted against it even though those closures were, in part, due to our state's rejection of the expansion - and the billions of dollars that would have come with it - over the past several years. It is with some pride that I can point to Cherokee County as being an exception to that trend, as voters here supported expansion, along with the majority of Oklahomans.
The smaller-than-anticipated majority is an indication there is still work to do when it comes to educating people on the importance of Medicaid (SoonerCare) to provision of health care to rural areas and the overall well-being of individual Oklahomans. Perhaps the benefits of more than 200,000 of their neighbors, friends, and family members being able to see a doctor outside of an emergency room, or fill a prescription without having it destroy their monthly budgets, will be persuasive. After all, even putting aside the humanitarian aspects, there are advantages to the expansion that can help contain the costs of care and slow increases in insurance premiums. And if hospitals and nursing homes remain open due to the expansion, everyone benefits by having an ambulance respond more quickly to emergencies, and by not having to travel impractically long distances to visit a loved one in a long-term care facility.
This is not the first time Oklahomans have used the ballot box to accomplish what their state government could not. One lesson from previous initiatives is the Legislature is not afraid to undercut the will of the people. Supporters of SQ 802 should keep that in mind and realize their victory is not yet complete. Unfortunately, it will be important to keep talking to your representatives about this issue.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
