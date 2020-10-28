“The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go awry.” Have to thank Robert Burns for those words of wisdom. Once things are awry, it’s a bit of a scramble to find the new path forward and communicate the change to those who are impacted.
The path took an unexpected curve this week on two different concerns related to the upcoming election. Early planning at the County Election Board related to limiting the number of individuals in the Election Board building included allowing the waiting line to form in the Community Building. At their meeting Tuesday, the board decided that having voters in a separate building creates concerns. As a result, early voters will need to plan to line up outside the Election Board building.
Fortunately, the weather is expected to be clear and warm for Friday and Saturday voting. If you are planning to vote early, you may want to bring a folding chair in case the line is long.
From the city standpoint, that was the easy one. A bit more of a challenge arose with the City Charter change proposals that will be on the ballot.
Early last week, I received a question asking whether the city had met the requirements to publish those proposed charter changes. After some research, we determined that while the proposed changes had been published, we had not met the requirement of once a week for the four weeks preceding the election. That makes the results of the election challengeable.
After much discussion, it was determined there were two options going forward. The first option was to ask the City Councilors to rescind their resolution placing the proposals on the ballot. That would mean the Election Board would not distribute any more ballots with the city proposals, even though mail-in ballots would still be returned.
The second option was to let the election proceed without interruption. The results of the election are technically good until they’re challenged, but we definitely would expect that challenge.
Elections aren’t free. When the Council asks to place items on a ballot for any reason, the city pays a few thousand dollars upfront to help cover the expenses of the Election Board. When we determined this publication issue, the election was well underway, with absentee ballots distributed and returned and in-person ballots printed and ready to go.
The city proposals are on the ballot at the request and recommendation of a charter review committee that has spent many hours in discussion and consideration. The Council asked committee members for their thoughts about the two choices at the Council meeting, which was called Tuesday to determine a course of action.
Long story short: To our community, I apologize for the confusion. We will continue collecting ballots through the election cycle, hoping the results will help guide recommendations for the municipal election in February.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.