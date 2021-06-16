In our nation's history of foreign policy with Latin America, whether it was a Democratic administration or a Republican administration, we have a legacy of supporting brutal autocratic regimes in that region.
During the Cold War, our nation intervened many times in Latin America in the name of protecting American big business interests or implementing the containment Cold War strategy to keep the Soviet influence at bay. Whether it was the CIA participating in the overthrow of President Jacobo Árbenz in Guatemala in the 1950s because Arbenz had seized United Fruit Co., or encouraging the anti-Salvador Allende forces in Chile, Cold War tensions were heightened every time we continued the policies of President Theodore Roosevelt as the policemen of the Western Hemisphere.
And in 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson had received word that rebels were attempting to overthrow the right wing military government of the Dominican Republic. Out of a fear that the rebels were being controlled by Communists, LBJ ordered the deployment of thousands of U.S. Marines to the island nation. Many in Latin America denounced this U.S. action, as they felt that the U.S. was supporting reactionary, and oppressive conservative governments.
President Ronald Reagan would continue the practice of aiding right-wing governments in Central America in the 1980s. The Reagan State Department had issued a memo about the support of the leftist rebels in El Salvador by East Germany, the Soviet Union, Vietnam, and Cuba. And in response to this perceived threat, the U.S. dramatically increased its military assistance to the government of El Salvador, provided U.S. advisers to the Salvadoran armed forces, and began a series of National Guard “training exercises” in and around El Salvador.
The U.N. condemned the U.S. involvement in El Salvador, citing the U.S. complicity in atrocities committed by the Army of El Salvador. President George H.W. Bush did discount the U.N. accusations, and went on to say that peace in El Salvador was the product of an aggressive U.S. response to communist subversion in the Western Hemisphere.
Currently, a key concern regarding our policies with Latin America concerns the amount of corruption and poverty, including the problem of trafficking and smuggling. Vice President Kamala Harris was in Guatemala last week, and her first foreign visit comes as the newly-assembled Department of Justice task force sets out to combat the trafficking and smuggling that has been rampant in Mexico, and the Northern Triangle Nations of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. The rule of law seems to be almost nonexistent in the Northern Triangle, which reveals a complete lack of any progress toward a stabilized situation. In Guatemala, recently, a former president charged with corruption was released, and the investigators themselves had been arrested.
President Joe Biden has said, “There is no reason that Central America cannot become the next great success story of the Western hemisphere." Yet billions of U.S. dollars have not really discouraged many Guatemalan families from making the dangerous trek north into the U.S. to escape the political violence, corruption, and poverty.
Throughout the history of American foreign policy in Latin America, our State Department and CIA have acted in the name of either protecting American business interests or keeping Soviet influence at bay. Currently, the bulk of U.S. aid flows to Central American contractors, and thus perpetuates the cycle of an exploited labor force throughout the Northern Triangle.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
