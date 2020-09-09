On Aug. 8, 1968, then-candidate Richard M. Nixon accepted the nomination as president at the Republican National Convention in Miami, Florida. Nixon, during the acceptance speech, abominated the deplorable state of the union at that time when he said, "When the strongest nation in the world can be tied down for four years in a war in Vietnam with no end in sight, when the richest nation in the world can't manage its own economy, when the nation with the greatest tradition of the rule of law is plagued by unprecedented racial violence, then it's time for new leadership for the United States of America."
President Donald Trump is portraying his presidency as the one that represents law and order, as well, against the backdrop of civil unrest in major American cities. The peaceful BLM protests have, unfortunately, been commingled with instigators whose goal it is to burn down buildings and loot. I support the peaceful demonstrations, and I myself have marched with BLM this past summer. I have been contemplating the past( almost) four years of the Trump administration in terms of returning to some type of normalcy, and I am always reminding myself and others that the look of the country changes because of leaders we admire.
There are those who admire Trump, and some have carried out atrocities against minorities in this country. There is a legitimate concern that Trump is helping undermine the safety of African Americans, Muslims, LGBT, and other minorities in America. Trump once tweeted he has no intention of toning down his rhetoric, which is disconcerting, because his incendiary rhetoric is dangerous when digested by unstable people. And I certainly question the "law and order" stance of Trump in the wake of his past record of helping incite violence in America.
In the position of leadership - whether it's at the national, state, or local level - words can have influence on the ignorant who do not use conventional logic, and are motivated to act out of an impulse reaction. Americans who hate blindly have been listening to the aggressive words of our president, who is condoning violence.
Let me recall the white man in Boston, Massachusetts, who beat a Hispanic homeless man, and even cited then-candidate Trump. The man told police he agreed with Trump's policies on immigration, and when asked about this incident, Trump responded by saying, "I will say that people who are following me are very passionate. They love this country and they want this country to be great again. They are passionate. I will say that, and everybody here has reported it."
While on the campaign trail in 2016 in Iowa, Trump clearly encouraged violence. Trump told supporters: "Knock the crap out of them... I promise you, I will pay the legal fees." When a BLM activist was attacked at a rally, Trump said that "he should have been roughed up." I don't think that for one minute that this sounds at all like the words coming from presidential timber.
Recently, Trump unleashed a barrage of tweets regarding the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and gave praise to a large caravan of right-wing Trump supporters who had come to blows with BLM activists. Trump even rose in defense of a 17-year-old outside agitator who murdered two people on the streets of Kenosha.
Trump continues to create an image in the mindset of Americans that cities are under siege while most of the demonstrations have been peaceful. We have a "law and order" president who is, in effect, encouraging the hate and division.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
