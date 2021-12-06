COLUMN: Leaders must protect interstate commerce

The increasing interconnectedness of the American economy has been a catalyst for legislation and legal action for two centuries. The U.S. Supreme Court has been the venue in which many of the disputes have been resolved.
In 1824, steamships were at the center of disagreement about interstate commerce and shipping licenses. In the first quarter of the 21st Century, one of the most significant legal battles related to the Constitution's commerce clause was focused on the retail transactions that are conducted using a global computer network connecting buyers and sellers across jurisdictions.
Those e-commerce transactions comprise a large, and growing, portion of retail sales in the U.S., and state governments were losing billions of dollars in revenue because they were usually unable to collect taxes due on those transactions when the seller was in another state. The counties and municipalities in those states were also deprived of proceeds from their locally adopted sales and use taxes.
In-state merchants who did not have an online presence, and who typically operate within a single state, were at competitive disadvantage with their online counterparts because those "brick-and-mortar" stores were obligated to collect a tax that online vendors were not. Because sales taxes are often passed on to customers, people buying from local vendors were often paying prices a few percent higher than if they had bought the same items off the Internet.
The issue of unremitted taxes related to out-of-state purchases was first addressed by the federal courts in the 1960s. Mail-order, catalog, and television-based sellers were using the postal service to ship merchandise to customers they interacted with through the mail, using the phone, or through their televisions. But in the late 1990s, it was the development of technology that made it possible to conduct convenient, secure online transactions and allowed the digital version of interstate trade to expand. That expansion caused leaders in state and local governments to take notice of the negative budgetary impact of e-commerce, and they began to take legal and legislative action in pursuit of a remedy. The lawsuits, the state-level legislation they passed, and the interstate compact joined by only 23 states resulted in a confusing mélange of rules and regulations small businesses - no longer functionally confined to only local markets - must navigate when making internet-based sales into other states.
Although it involves technologies that would have been inconceivable to them, the current situation is of the kind the authors of the Constitution were trying to prevent by empowering Congress to "regulate commerce… among the several states." A comprehensive solution that provides consistency and fairness for the states, consumers, and businesses can only be supplied through congressional action.
Other attempts to address the situation have failed to produce regulatory uniformity for transactions that traverse state boundaries. The Supreme Court went as far as it can, and likely as far as it is willing to go, in resolving the issues with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair in June 2018. But the rush by states to enact legislation as quickly as possible to take advantage of the ruling only led to additional burdens being placed on online sellers as they try to comply with all state and local sales tax laws that exist in the more than 10,000 taxing jurisdictions in the United States.
There is a constitutional solution to the problem. Members of Congress need to put aside their fear of being blamed for the situation and do what is necessary to facilitate and protect interstate commerce.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.