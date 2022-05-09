COLUMN: Leaks cause 'Roe-ing' and 'Wade-ing'

Many years ago, in American History class as a high school junior, I remember learning about World War II and how the news from the front was delivered via newsreels and newspapers. Posters and advertisements also abounded, encouraging those on the home front to buy bonds and they provided other insights.
One in particular I remember seeing instructed everyone on the importance of confidentiality about American troops which said, “Loose lips sink ships.” It would do well for many in government today to remember these instructions from yesteryear, as leaks are rampant. This fact was again highlighted this past week with the leak of a draft memo from the U.S. Supreme Court justices regarding the long-debated case of Roe vs Wade, which was a 1973 case regarding a woman’s right to privacy and having an abortion.
In the original 1973 case, the Court ruled in a 7-2 majority that the Constitution protected a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction, and the decision removed many federal and state abortion laws of the time. The Court is again debating the original ruling, and according to the leaked document, is considering reversing the decision and turning the decisions back to the states. In the interim, if the ruling is overturned, abortion would immediately become illegal in several states.
While most Americans are again belaboring their respective points and opinions on the subject of the leaked documents, what is more concerning is the actual leak itself. This is especially true because of where it came from: the U.S. Supreme Court.
Leaks in government are not necessarily new. For decades, a president or Congress could be debating a particular bill and the media would find out if the bill would pass or fail, or what the president would do via policy or executive order before any official documents were voted upon or signed. In the president’s yearly State of the Union address, media pundits are discussing the various points of it before the lights are even turned on in the House chamber the day of the speech. In a strange twist of irony, the original Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 itself was the victim of a leak.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, called the leak “a monumental breach of trust within our judicial system.” Americans who value our system of government should agree, as the Supreme Court is well-known for not leaking decisions. This is one reason this leak – on such a decades-long controversial issue – is so concerning.
It is generally assumed that if justices were considering changing their votes, they would do so in the time period of late April to early May, which is why many are saying this leak was not only intentional, but specifically planned by someone inside the Court who was not agreeing with the possible forthcoming decision.
The Court should be an unbiased branch and do its job of interpreting law, not legislating from the bench. With leaks, media, lobbying organizations, and congressional members on the opposite side of a possible decision can sway the final vote because of political pressure – from which the Court should be immune. That is the danger of leaks from the Court.
In this case, those tactics may already be working. Only time will tell. In either case, regardless if you are “roe-ing” or “wade-ing” to this shore, leaks are not the answer, and will only serve to eventually sink the ship we call America.
Randy Gibson is owner and CEO of RDG Communications Group and President of Maloy PR.
