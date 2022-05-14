COLUMN: Learn about Hawaii the right way

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, during which Americans celebrate the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have and have had to the United States. Often in the shuffle of year-round celebrations, we forget Pacific Islanders, who have a complex relationship with our nation, especially Native Hawaiians.
Hawaii became the 50th state in 1959 after 61 years of annexation, and after what is considered the illegal overthrow of Queen Liliʻuokalani in 1893. From this tidbit, we learn that Hawaii was its own kingdom. It is also the only place in the United States to have a royal palace - Iolani Palace. While Hawaii is a beautiful place to visit, I'd encourage everyone to think more deeply about our 50th state.
Here in Oklahoma, we all know and understand that we are on Indigenous land. Do you realize the same is true when you set foot in Hawaii? When you visit the Aloha State, you are standing in a land of people who have deep ties and connections to their homeland and a rich history prior to colonization. Hell, reflect on the fact that there are people still alive who remember Hawaii prior to statehood.
A great way to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month is learning more about Hawaii, and not just the snorkeling, surfing, tiki bars, shave ice. Learn about what happened to the Hawaiian royal family - they're still living! - learn about the Hawaiian language - there's more than just aloha - learn about famous Hawaiians like Haunani-Kay Trask, an activist for Hawaiian sovereignty.
Planning a trip to Hawaii? Read more about what Native Hawaiians want you to know and help them protect their communities. Like other indigenous communities, they have been hit hard by COVID and traveling thoughtfully - as I hope you do anywhere - would be a great way to show respect to people from such a beautiful place.
It can be fun to celebrate the great things Asian cultures have blessed us with: great food, anime, yoga and much more. We also need to remember that not all of those things were welcome and something the United States just took. I'd encourage everyone to think outside the box of just the delightful and dig deeper into the complexities of our relationships with others, this time specifically Hawaii, and what we can do to be more informed, build stronger connections to those around us, and still celebrate all the innovation, joy, creativity.
As always, to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month, I encourage you to support locally owned Asian and Pacific Islander owned businesses, find authors and artists from the community to support as well. Always remember though: Hawaii was - and is - a kingdom.
Kasey Rhone is the public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
