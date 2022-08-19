COLUMN: Leaving on a jet plane

It's a strange concept to be sitting so close to people you don't know, nor will ever see again - your elbows will touch now and again.
Not sure how they decide boarding passes with a certain airline where there are no assigned seating, but while flying to California and back, I was one of the last ones to board the plane. My letter was C and the A's and B's were ahead of me. By the time I got on the plane, I was searching for an open seat and had to take whatever was left over.
I've always had a thing about confined spaces. In my 30s, I developed a phobia, which actually has a name: claustrophobia. I'm still not sure why, but for a long while, I'd have to take the stairs instead of the elevator and would have to sit on the end seats in theaters. Sitting strapped to an airplane seat, being given instructions on how to put on an oxygen mask in the event of crashing, brought back the realization I do not like to be in a confined space.
Thank goodness I didn't have to put a mask on or that probably would have done me in. The people sitting next to me, on both flights, had masks on, which was even freakier, since I couldn't tell if they were friendly or frowning. It's hard enough to start up a conversation with a stranger and even more so when you can tell if they're smiling or not.
It didn't help my anxiety during the wait in the California airport, when right after they announced we could start boarding our plane, a loud buzzer started blaring, a large red light was flashing at the gate, and the announcer over the loudspeaker ordered the gate doors to be shut immediately. The guy next to me got up and asked one of the staff what was going on. She said nothing to worry about, someone probably went through the security checkpoint they weren't comfortable with.
I would say that is something to worry about, and indeed I did. For the next 15 minutes, I listened to the buzzer, watched the red light flash, and wondered if the flight was going to get hijacked. By the time I sat down, I'm sure my blood pressure was sky high and there wasn't a dang thing I could do to calm myself down - like mowing the yard, pulling the weeds, cleaning the house, pacing the floor.
I was sitting near the front and could see the door to the cockpit. I imagined the pilot doing his job, not a worry in the world and was about to start relaxing a bit when the door opened. The pilot came out and went into the bathroom. A bit of turbulence jostled us around, and for the brief time he was in the restroom, I considered asking who was flying the plane.
The vacation was much needed, but if I'm going to be confined, I prefer it to be in my home office.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
