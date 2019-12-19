The Pentagon Papers, and the subsequent leak to the New York Times in 1971, revealed a systematic pattern of deception on the part of the administrations of Presidents Harry S. Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon B. Johnson. One memo from the Pentagon during the LBJ administration explained the reasons for America's involvement in Vietnam, and it had little if anything to do with Eisenhower's "domino theory."
Seventy percent of the U.S. role in Southeast Asia, according to the Pentagon Papers, was to avoid a humiliating defeat, and 20 percent was relevant to keeping South Vietnam from falling into Chinese hands. Ten percent of America's purpose in Vietnam had to do with establishing a country where the South Vietnamese could enjoy the fruits of a quality of life courtesy of American military intervention.
Recently, the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), changed direction in terms of its usual mission of conducting audits, and executed an $11 million project to figure out what went wrong in Afghanistan regarding U.S. policy failures. After interviews with hundreds of people who had first-hand experience of the Afghanistan war, and using official records and statistics, "Lessons Learned" seems to have become what could be referred to as the modern-day "Pentagon Papers." And one golden thread running through both the Pentagon Papers and "Lessons Learned" is that if U.S. foreign policy is collapsing, then go back to the U.S. playbook that involves the manipulation of public opinion.
In other words - and certainly America learned the lessons of Vietnam - always emphasize the progress, no matter what. During the Vietnam War, our government implemented rather dubious measurements of progress, such as inflated enemy body count totals. Lest we forget that following the January 1968 TET Offensive with Vietcong attacks launched throughout South Vietnam, Gen. William Westmoreland requested additional U.S. troops, despite optimistic reports about how the enemy was on the "verge of defeat." How could an enemy on the verge of defeat have carried out the attacks that occurred the day the North Vietnamese broke the traditional TET cease fire?
The SIGAR report contains information about how fundamental disagreements went unresolved. Within the walls of the White House, the Pentagon, and the State Department, some wanted to bring democracy to Afghanistan, while others stressed the need for elevating women's rights, or even reshaping the balance of power among Pakistan, India, Iran, and Russia. Bush, Obama, and Trump all promised that the people of Afghanistan would have to fend for their own security, and that America had no interest in fighting endless wars. Did our government really believe $133 billion in civil works projects would result in an effective transition to democracy?
The SIGAR report reveals much about the training of the Afghanistan Army and police, and how the ranks were filled with a large number of incompetent and unmotivated deserters. It really sounds as if America was having some trouble winning the "hearts and minds" in Afghanistan. In an effort to combat the opium problem in Afghanistan, $9 billion was spent, yet in the last year, Afghanistan alone was responsible for over 80 percent of global opium production. And there was constant pressure from the Obama White House and the Pentagon to provide those optimistic figures to prove that Bush's 2009 troop surge was effective, despite evidence to the contrary.
Any strategist in Afghanistan can crank out color-coded charts that yield - at least, to the public - tangible results, but what is the real meaning and nature of such charts when the Taliban still controls a good portion of Afghanistan?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
