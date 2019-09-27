After getting up at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and spending four-plus hours on the route with one of the city's packer trucks (trash truck to those of us who aren't in the industry), I have a different perspective. My understanding two days ago was one dimensional, to say the least.
Random thoughts and things I learned?
In five minutes with a cordless drill, I could put a couple of drainage holes in the bottom of my trash can so it won't fill up with water when it rains. Do you know how heavy trash bags get when they soak in water overnight?
While we're on the topic of rain, brown paper sacks do not make a good trash bag in inclement weather. They fall apart and your trash ends up all over the ground to be picked up by hand.
Four-door trash enclosures for roll-offs are a bad idea. Three-sided enclosures should be our standard. When there is a door to open, people have a tendency to just toss their trash over the enclosure wall and hope it hits the roll-off. Turns out they aren't good shots. If the bag survives, the guys pick them all up individually. If it doesn't survive, then there is loose trash. Loose trash escapes when the wind blows. The three-door enclosures were much cleaner and easier to manage than the four door.
There are some really nice home-built trash enclosures in our neighborhoods. Unfortunately, some are too tall. If you can't reach your trash bag after you toss it in, the city guys aren't going to be able to reach it either. They end up practically climbing in to get those bags out.
Cat litter does not belong in a 55-gallon bag.
Our solid waste packer trucks are moving pretty darned fast without taking breaks to cover their daily route. Without a tipper system, like some other towns, every bag has to be handled. The city's best can pick up and toss six or seven bags at one time. I could do two if they were light. There isn't time to pick up a lot of loose trash on the ground.
Loose trash is a problem whether it's in a container or on the street. You can tell which neighborhoods have someone who regularly picks up dropped trash and which don't. Even in the middle of a large trailer park, some blocks have pride and some don't.
Packer trucks are driving in reverse about 40 percent of the time. The driver doesn't have a cushy job. He is maneuvering a large vehicle through our alleys and tight cul-de-sacs, aiming to get as close to the bags as possible, all while ensuring he doesn't run over his team, parked vehicles, or anything left in the roadway. He's also keeping a close eye on traffic.
When the truck pulls over and the lights are flashing, it's a work zone. Impatient drivers who swing closely past are a huge hazard. Please give a team a few minutes. Their lives are at risk.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
