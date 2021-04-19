Four Democratic members of Congress recently introduced a bill to expand the U.S. Supreme Court from nine members to 13. One of those four was House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler.
Despite having such an influential and relatively high-profile member introducing the legislation, Speaker Nancy Pelosi immediately expressed her lack of desire to bring the bill to the floor for a vote. Democratic leadership in the Senate also gave a cool reception to the proposal. Nadler's Senate counterpart as head of the Judiciary Committee, Dick Durbin, was deferential to the commission created by the Biden administration to study the issue. That panel has three dozen members and is likely an attempt by Biden to allow cooler heads to prevail by slowing consideration of changes to federal courts, especially the Supreme Court.
Biden has always been hesitant to embrace an expansion of the Supreme Court. In the past, he has explicitly opposed adding justices to the top tribunal. Biden himself is predecessor to Dick Durbin as judiciary chair in the Senate. He is also known to have an institutionalist streak, preferring to adhere to precedent and tradition. Few were surprised he was reluctant to pursue reform.
Supporters of the expansion do have some valid points in their favor, but it is impossible to deny that one of the primary motivations for making changes is the justified anger they feel about how the last two justices were elevated to their posts. Putting aside judicial philosophies of those recent appointees, it was the tactics and methods used to place them on the court that produced much of the fury on the left. Senate Republicans were lying, dishonest, two-faced, hypocritical, disingenuous, manipulative, unscrupulous, scheming Machiavellians in pursuing the confirmations of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. They employed pretzel logic, engaged in rhetorical hair-splitting, flagrantly ignored precedent, destroyed norms and customs of the Senate, and negotiated in bad faith to gain those two seats. Democrats have the right to be angry about that.
But being angry is one thing; acting out of anger is another. For at least the past two decades, Democrats have been taking knives to gunfights in terms of political debates, legislation, and policy decisions, largely because of their efforts to maintain civility, pursue compromise, and act within the boundaries of a sense of decorum. On an emotional level, it is satisfying to see signs that the tendency of Democrats to perpetually put themselves at a tactical disadvantage may be coming to an end. If that is the case, as the introduction of this legislation - among other bills also recently introduced - would indicate, Democrats must be careful to avoid becoming variations of the politicians and party they rightly oppose.
Policies can be proposed and executed without destroying the pillars of institutions like the Senate. Changes and reforms can be implemented without harsh, rigid, and caustic ideological purity being the primary cause, motivation, or catalyst. Biden has it right, even if his intent is to simply slow things down.
Allow the commission to do its work in performing a dispassionate examination of the issue of court reform. It gives people time to think on, and speak out about, the topic. It provides the opposition a chance to weigh in with possible compromises. If they only use the time for posturing and do not take the opportunity to genuinely participate in the legislative process, 13 justices may be the result. While problematic, far worse things have become law before.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, instructor of political science at NSU, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
