I am sympathetic to President Trump. I really am. At least, in some ways.
I am sympathetic to him in the way I am sympathetic to all public servants and elected officials, especially those who have public-facing duties. From both the perspective of an observer and that of a participant, I have witnessed – or been a part of – a seemingly infinite variety of “miscommunications.” Public figures are human beings and occasionally misspeak. There are human beings on the receiving end of official statements and utterances that can genuinely misunderstand what was said, including journalists, attendees of a private meeting, or participants in a public rally. Unfortunately, there are also people who are invested in “misunderstanding” public officials – emotionally, financially, or otherwise.
Mass psychology can come into play and distort even the most well-crafted message. The lack of precision that comes along with word-of-mouth redistribution of something said by people who operate in the public eye can create its own set of problems. There is not space enough in this entire edition to go into how social media often not only warps perception, but also acts as a conduit for the rapid spread of misrepresentations – both the unintentional and the deliberate types. Even relatively minor things like typographical errors and faulty microphones have led to controversies.
We require presidents, senators, commissioners, mayors, representatives, and people holding a myriad of other titles to talk to us directly and to do so as much as possible. But every time they step behind a podium, make a press release, give an interview, or otherwise communicate with constituents, the possibility of an error being made exists. It is inevitable that mistakes will be made; we are not as forgiving of that as we should be.
There are limits to that forgiveness, though. Those limits are context-dependent. We are more lenient to local officials than we are to governors or presidents. A spelling error in a release about highway maintenance isn’t going to be seen as a problem by most people, but an error that materially affects the meaning of a statement made about an issue that has broad impact will likely – and understandably – generate more frustration, be more destructive of an official’s credibility, or both. That is especially true if the errors are repeated as part of a larger pattern of behavior.
We are in the middle of a public health crisis. The stakes are high in terms of both lives and economic impact. It is a situation in which particular care needs to be taken regarding phrasing, word choice, and other factors related to precision of the language being used to provide information to Americans about the challenges we face and the solutions being developed, proposed, and implemented to overcome them. Use of a teleprompter or a prepared statement is not a sign of weakness. Limiting off-the-cuff remarks is a useful tool in helping prevent misunderstandings during times like these. Allowing professionals to do the talking in their area of expertise is a prudent and valuable display of humility, not a signal of inferiority.
Recently, I wrote about the need for expertise in the decision-making processes of our national, state, and local leaders. Given some of the things that have been said in some of the most recent pandemic-related press conferences – or maybe because of how they were said – I regret having not been able to also mention its importance in communicating with the public in a clear, concise, and precise way. We would all be better served, President Trump included, if the experts could do more of the talking.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
