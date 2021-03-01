During the past several years, it seems as though no person or company can assert freedoms of thought and expression without fear of reprisal from those on the other side of an issue. The shaming and boycotting know no bounds and come to those on the left and the right - and they include politicians, companies, actors and performers we have known and loved for many years. They are not limited to humans, but to cartoon characters, mascots, and now, even vehicles.
It is upsetting when someone posts a thought or opinion and gets chastised by others in the virtual world. Almost any post made other than a cute picture of kids will attract cancel culture bandits who are ready to seize the moment to shame or mock a friend, loved one, or acquaintance. This action is referred to as "cancel culture" - the process of ostracizing someone out of social or professional circles. The phrase comes from those who are subject to this ostracism being referred to as "canceled."
The phrase is rarely used in a positive light. That, in turn, makes the person or group being targeted for "cancellation" defensive, shamed and withdrawn. It makes the groups promoting the canceling to feel arrogant and superior, and they appear to be a bully winner. Therein lies the problem with cancel culture: It limits or stops the flow of communication. The loud and bullying voices usually win, and the other side is left feeling not only shamed and defeated, but suffering publicly, financially and emotionally.
Don't misunderstand; there are absolutely things both current and historical that are plain wrong, and everyone should be on board with not continuing a particular idea, practice or product. Even the most basic naysayer on all things, however, would have to honestly admit the overall culture of canceling everything has gone too far.
Oftentimes the story of the "cancel" becomes the news, and the focus of the real issue is lost. An example happened recently when Disney announced it was putting a disclaimer on episodes of The Muppet Show. The real reason was because the show, produced in the 1970s and early 1980s, had some segments which today would be considered inappropriate.
However, the story turned into Kermit and gang are offensive and need to go the way of "Song of the South" and others that have met a similar fate. The issue was lost in the public eye and turned into a story focusing on things such as Miss Piggy being a little overweight (she is a pig, after all), Sam the Eagle being too much of a conservative patriot, and the Swedish chef not being understood (not many Americans could understand a Swedish chef, anyway). Those weren't the real issues of the move, but the story turned that direction.
Here in our local area, we saw it again with a particular vehicle model. The story quickly turned into a reason to make jokes, and the real issue was thus lost.
There are times when something may very well be important to one person and seemingly buffoonish to another when it comes to jumping on the cancel bandwagon. Instead of continually making a push to cancel this or that and creating continuous partisan divides, the world would benefit more to instead encourage real open dialogue and discussion on hard issues and set the not-so-important sub-issues to the side.
Doing this would cause the vast majority of the "bad" issues to cancel themselves. To do that, however, we need to first cancel the cancel culture.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
