COLUMN: Let's hold former lawmakers accountable for corruption

Those who enter politics have opportunities to make lots of money in different ways, as was addressed last week. Some politicos make it big as lobbyists or “senior advisors,” which is true among both Democrats and Republicans.
OpenSecrets.com published a report: “Dick Armey. Tom Daschle. Tom Foley. Trent Lott. Once, these politicos ranked among Congress' most powerful members. Today, they share another distinction: They're lobbyists (or "senior advisors" performing very similar work). And they're hardly alone. Dozens of former members of Congress now receive handsome compensation from corporations and special interests as they attempt to influence the very federal government in which they used to serve.”
It may or may not surprise readers that there are 454 former elected Senators and Representatives who are currently in one of those positions. Of the 106 members of the 115th Congress who left government, 47.2% landed jobs with a lobbying firm that works to affect laws, rules and regulations promulgated by the Federal Government.
There are also similar examples in state government, but that's another story. According to “Citizen.org” there are three ways that the revolving door phenomenon can impact the government:
1 Public officials may be influenced in official actions by the implicit or explicit promise of a lucrative job in the private sector with an entity seeking a government contract or to shape public policy.
2. Public officials-turned-lobbyists will have access to lawmakers that is not available to others, access that can be sold to the highest bidder among industries seeking to lobby.
3. The special access and inside connections to sitting government officials by former officials-turned-lobbyists comes at a hefty price tag, providing wealthy special interests that can afford hiring such revolvers with a powerful means to influence government unavailable to the rest of the public.
The rest of the public are people like you and me. While we pay our taxes, almost exclusively from payroll or self-employment taxes, we still don't have the voice of wealthy special interests. The writers go on to report: “To date, federal efforts to restrict the revolving door have been extensive but ineffective.”
There are some restrictions on federal employees and elected officials, but they are too short. According to Jack Maskell, “Post-employment, ‘Revolving Door,’ laws for federal personnel,” Congressional Research Service: at the federal level, there is a one-year ban for members of the House, their senior level staff and senior senate staff, and a two-year ban for senators.
Members of Congress are prohibited from making lobbying contacts in both chambers of Congress, though they may lobby the executive branch and state governments. In the executive branch, there is a two-year cooling-off period for those of a “very senior” level (including the vice president, cabinet officials and their top deputies) from lobbying the executive branch, and a one-year cooling-off period for “senior” officials from lobbying their former agencies.”
So we have a lot of work to do to get those restrictions strengthened and in place and enforced. They need to include informal contact that is used to keep communication and relationships. If they're friends, OK, be friends. But don't use that as a means to hire your buddy, who used to be a senator or representative, a year or two later, as soon as the restriction is over, to a lobbying or “senior advisor” job. Failing to do so leaves a cynical public. Let's hold our elected officials accountable.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
