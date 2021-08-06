Have we only seen a short reprieve in the political and social violence as we approach the 2022 elections?
Will we hear of more violence as we get deeper into 2021?
I fear that Americans will be tempted to believe the lies that are told to them throughout the next couple of years. With the spread of disinformation online and the uncertainty of a new administration, fear can cause people to do crazy things.
We are usually guided by our ideals, but sometimes we allow our fears to guide our decisions, which can lead to dangerous outcomes.
Our country is full of doubt and uncertainty, yet it is love for nation that can overthrow our desire to fight one another. Love should conquer all, but the increase in hate and fear have dampened the hopes of so many.
We can only hope that the goodness that dwells within us will shine more brightly. Hopefully, the love for one another can be enough to help our country move forward.
Common sense seems to have been lacking for the past couple of years. As people take a step back and realize they have isolated their friends and families, I hope that people make subtle changes to over the next few years that will help them to be more prosperous, both materialistically, as well as on a deeper level.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
