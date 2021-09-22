COLUMN: Let's memorialize those lost with trees

Another quick morning scan of social media, another group text from the church, and another person has passed on way too soon. This must be the second September of this deadly world pandemic. Isn't it overwhelming sometimes to witness friends and family who are experiencing such grief?
It is troubling how badly we want to give comfort, yet how helpless we feel. Our Crisis Taskforce members are reporting that the number of new positive cases is starting to level out and decline. That’s certainly good news as we look for the end of this second major surge. We were so hopeful last February and March as the winter surge finally gave way. Fingers crossed and prayers said that the end is truly coming, even as we worry another shoe may drop at any time.
The New York Times is reporting that Cherokee County now has 91 Covid-19 deaths. Deaths lag behind positive test results, so there’s a good shot we’ll lose more loved ones in the short term. These numbers don’t include those who had other major medical events magnified by stressed-to-the-max medical facilities and staff or scared-to-visit-a-specialist persons experiencing health changes.
So many of us feel a need to recognize and honor those the pandemic has taken, either directly or indirectly. As a community, how do we go about doing that? That’s the question I have been asking myself. I have an idea but would need help working out details and coordinating the project. Or maybe you have a better idea we could consider?
I drove out to the City Cemetery to confirm my memory. It’s obviously been a long time since any new trees have been planted. Some of the larger trees are either dead or dying. What should be a place of quiet solitude and beauty has over time become threadbare. What better way to look to the future and better times than by planting new trees for those who follow? With careful plant selection we could have sustainable spring, summer, and fall color with judicious interspersal of evergreens.
In my very rough around the edges vision, there would be a memorial listing of those lost during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Adding a name to the memorial wouldn’t require a contribution from the family, as some haven’t the funds available. We could consider the reforestation, the replanting of the cemetery, a living memorial and ask those who are able to contribute by providing funds to purchase the trees. I envision a list of trees by seasonality and suggested donation amount –a spring dogwood is at a lower price point than a fall color black oak. This would allow a selection tailored to the individuals being honored.
Is there anyone who might want to help put this project together? Call me: 918-456-0651 or send an email at mayor@cityoftahlequah.com.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.